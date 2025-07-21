William McNeil Jr: Florida Cops Caught On Camera Breaking Compliant Black Man’s Car Window And Punching Him

Source: kali9 / Getty

Florida never fails to excel at egregious levels of f***ery and when you add police officers into the mix, the potential for violence is raised exponentially.

Some of you may have seen the following video of a young Black man being assaulted by a group of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Deputies that has now gone viral on social media. If you haven’t, we warn you that it can be disturbing to watch.

According to First Coast News, the man being attacked is 22-year-old William McNeil Jr., and this incident took place on February 19, 2025. The police janky police report stated that McNeil was stopped because he did not have his headlights on in alleged “inclement weather,” although it is obvious in the video that not a single drop of water was falling from the sky, and the sun appears to be shining brightly at the time of the traffic stop. The police report also states that McNeil wasn’t wearing a seatbelt; however, one of the deputies is seen taking off McNeil’s seatbelt to drag him out of the car. Police are pigs and liars.

The deputies also accuse McNeil of being "verbally combative" with them during the stop in the time before the man's cell phone camera was activated. The lying officers also claim that at one point McNeil was reaching toward the floor of the vehicle where a "large knife" was sitting. In the video, you can clearly see McNeil raise his empty hands in the air when commanded to do so. At no point was he seen reaching for anything on the floor of the car.

William McNeil Jr. posted the video to his Instagram page (@904will) with the following caption:

“Feb 19th I was pulled over at 4pm for my headlights being off no rain smoke or fog in fact l could see a part of the blue sky I simply asked for a supervisor and things escalated quickly as you can see. A chipped tooth and 9+ stitches in my lips ( my tooth went through my lip) were the results from them slamming me on the ground for no reason when I was trying to put my hands behind my back and I also suffered a concussion and short term memory loss this was very hard to do I’m not mentally healed from this but I had to get the word out eventually and if I pushed you away or changed more than likely this is why or I just dwy anyways ttyl & plz tag and share @duvalpromo @duvalpromopage @news4jax”

According to The U.S. Sun, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters has announced an investigation into the violent arrest.

“We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. “We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred.”

Sure, that sounds good, but we’ll believe it when all of these bacon-scented boys in blue are fired and criminally charged.