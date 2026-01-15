Close
Celebrity

'The Valley: Persian Style': GG Prophetically Predicts MJ's Divorce

'The Valley: Persian Style' Exclusive Clip: GG Prophetically Predicts MJ's Divorce

Published on January 15, 2026
A The Valley: Persian Style cast member prophetically predicted her friend’s divorce—and BOSSIP‘s got an exclusive clip.

THE VALLEY: PERSIAN STYLE
Source: Shayan Asgharnia / Bravo

In tonight’s new episode, we see MJ confiding in longtime friend Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi that she feels increasingly unsupported by her husband, Tommy Feight.

THE VALLEY: PERSIAN STYLE
Source: Shayan Asgharnia / Bravo

Tommy declined to attend an event with her (once again), forcing her to call him afterward to arrange a ride home.

“I just wanted to tell Tommy to come pick me up,” says MJ.

The Valley: Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

“He didn’t want to come today?” asks GG.

“No, but he’s gonna come pick me up,” says MJ.

After trying to deter the conversation to GG’s jewelry, which GG quickly picks up on, MJ shares that she’s felt sad about Tommy’s actions before but she tries not to let it affect her these days.

The Valley: Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

“I would like my significant other to, you know…,” starts MJ.

“Does it make you feel sad?” asks GG.

“There could have been a sad point, but in order to survive you have to pivot and go somewhere else,” admits MJ.

While in a confessional, GG reveals what she thinks is truly at play.

THE VALLEY: PERSIAN STYLE
Source: Shayan Asgharnia / Bravo

“I think Maris is afraid to be alone. She’s also very insecure, so maybe she’s thinking, how is she going to find another guy to love her?,” GG asks.

She continues and notes that MJ’s continued glow-up could lead to even more turbulence for the couple.

The Valley: Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

“But I’ll tell you something, that girl has been getting work done to her. And any time one person in the marriage starts looking good, a divorce is coming,” said GG.

As we all know, GG’s comment is pretty prophetic as MJ filed for divorce from Tommy in October 2025. They were married for seven years and share a 6-year-old son, Shams.

Take an exclusive look below:

A new episode of The Valley: Persian Style airs TONIGHT, Thursday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

