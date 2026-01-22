‘Ba Da Ba Ba Ba’ Blessings: McDonald’s Shares A Mentorship Series Dedicated To Their ‘1 In 8 Americans’

McDonald's designates a day to recognize the 40+ million Americans who have worked at the company.

The brand launches a mentorship program pairing current crew with successful former employees.

Mentorship stories showcase diverse career trajectories, from entrepreneurship to fashion and sports.

McDonald’s took time dedicate a day to the millions of people who have spent time behind the counter, and we’re loving it!

Dubbing it the brand’s first-ever “1 in 8 Day,” the beloved fast-food chain launched a mentorship program meant to spotlight the real-life career paths that can start with a headset and a lunch rush.

In a Jan. 8 press release, McDonald’s said the day was built around the statistic that “1 in 8 Americans have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant,” connecting more than 40 million people nationwide through a shared work experience.

McDonald’s Celebrated Crew Members Coast To Coast

McDonald’s said the new day was meant to recognize past and present Crew members who have helped shape the brand’s restaurants and communities for more than 70 years. The company said celebrations will take place coast to coast, including restaurant events honoring Crew members and local offers for customers who want to join in.

The brand also framed the day as a celebration of the workplace skills developed under the Golden Arches, showing up with purpose, working as a team, moving quickly, and keeping your cool under pressure.

Because anybody who has ever held it down during a rush knows those skills do not magically disappear when you clock out.

“Arches and Ambition” Pairs Crew Members With Former Employees Who Made It Big

As part of the rollout, McDonald’s announced “Arches and Ambition: The 1 in 8 Mentorship Program,” a four-part YouTube series following four current Crew members through one-on-one mentorship journeys with former McDonald’s employees who went on to succeed in entrepreneurship, food, fashion, and sports.

The series is designed to spotlight the trajectory from learning the basics behind the counter to building leadership and long-term success.

Jade Colin’s Episode Centers Black Ownership And Community Impact In New Orleans

One of the featured mentorship stories takes place in New Orleans and includes McDonald’s Owner and Operator Jade Colin, who the company described as one of the youngest Black women to own a McDonald’s franchise.

McDonald’s said Colin mentored Justin Hicks, a current McDonald’s manager and aspiring entrepreneur, offering guidance focused on leadership, growth, and how to contribute to the city’s business community.

Their episode is titled “The Heart of the Business.”

From Michelin Recognized Kitchens To Fashion Storytelling, The Mentorship Paths Stay Diverse

In Los Angeles, McDonald’s said the series spotlights Chef John Liu, the owner of Michelin Bib Gourmand award-winning restaurants Chifa and Arroz and Fun, as he mentors Abigail “Abby” Robles, a McDonald’s manager and small business baker.

That episode, titled “Who’s Ready to Cook,” includes Robles stepping into Liu’s world and becoming his Sous Chef for a special 1 in 8 luncheon at Chifa.

In Milwaukee, the series shifts into creativity and style through fashion designer and stylist Tamy Idrobo, who teamed up with Marie Perez, a Chicago Crew member and aspiring actress.

Their episode, “That Outfit is Fire,” follows a styling session where they discuss self-expression, confidence, and the parallels between their artistic journeys and their early days as McDonald’s Crew.

Nigel Sylvester Brings The Mentorship Back Home To Queens

In Queens, McDonald’s said professional BMX athlete and creative director Nigel Sylvester mentors photographer and current Crew trainer Brijanna Crawford.

Their episode, titled “You Get to Capture This,” follows their creative journey connected to Sylvester’s McDonald’s merch line, “Employee of the Month,” inspired by the spirit of the “1 in 8” community.

McDonald’s Says The Goal Is Helping Crew Members Envision Bigger Futures

McDonald’s USA National Field President Myra Doria said the company hopes initiatives like Arches and Ambition help Crew members connect ambition to opportunity.

“Everyone has aspirations,” Doria said. “I am so proud to be part of the McDonald’s brand because of programs like Arches and Ambition that provide ways for our Crew members to pursue those ambitions.”

She added that the mentorship journeys help Crew members envision a brighter future by connecting them with successful alumni who once stood where they are today.

How To Celebrate “1 In 8 Day”

McDonald’s encouraged supporters to watch and share the Arches and Ambition videos on YouTube, post their own stories using “#1in8Day,” and thank their local restaurant Crew members in person.

Whether you’re ordering fries or chasing your dreams, it is always worth showing love to the people who help keep things running.