#ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Ashanté & Ashley Meet The Siblings

‘Ready To Love: Detroit’ Exclusive Clip: Ashanté & Ashley Meet Darius’ Siblings

Ashanté and Ashley get a glimpse into Darius' family life as they meet his siblings in this exclusive 'Ready To Love: Detroit' clip.

Published on January 16, 2026
READY TO LOVE: DETROIT, OWN
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series Ready To Love returns tonight, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip showing Darius’ connections meeting his siblings.

As previously reported, the critically acclaimed series shifted gears and headed to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, Ready To Love: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher and an attorney, to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

This season of Ready To Love: Detroit is bringing deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

Ready To Love Detroit Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, the stakes rise as the series reaches a pivotal moment. It is time to meet the families.

Darius takes his two remaining connections, Ashante and Ashley, to meet his inner circle, which includes his sister, Joy, and brother, Terry.

Ready To Love
Ready To Love
\While Darius acknowledges that Ashley has been his strongest connection thus far, he’s reassessing his feelings as his bond with Ashante continues to deepen.

Ashante, meanwhile, opens up in a confessional about the pressure that comes with the family meeting, but she’s optimistic.

Ready To Love
“Darius and I have so much fun on the phone, so I’m excited to sit and actually get some time with him,” she says.

During the conversation with Joy and Terry, Ashante emphasizes the foundation of her connection with Darius, revealing that they spend hours on the phone. She also talks about the importance of faith in her life.

“So I have a very, very close relationship with God,” she shares. “I will pray and meditate every day.”

The mood shifts when Ashley arrives and realizes Ashante is there.

“Ashante being at the date makes me think like, ‘Darius, who is your connection? Like, is it me or her?” Ashley says in a confessional.

Ready To Love
Take an exclusive look below!

A new episode of Ready To Love: Detroit premieres tonight, Friday, 1/16 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

