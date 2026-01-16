From TikToks To Lip Locks: Desmond Scott’s Mystery Woman Identified From Shocking Spit Swapping Shenanigans Days Kristy Scott’s After Divorce Filing

Desmond, who dis woman? Well, now we know!

The ink was barely dry on Kristy Scott’s divorce filing when Desmond Scott popped out and packed on the PDA with a new woman two days later. Internet investigators have been trying to figure out who was straddling and smooching the social media star ever since.

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

TMZ reports sources close to the situation identified the blonde bombshell as Marissa Springer. The 24-year-old is a Houston-based model and student on her way to an MBA at UH Bauer. As BOSSIP previously reported, Marissa and Desmond were spotted getting hot and heavy in a booth of the Houston hotspot Sante.

The not-so-sneaky link raised questions about the timeline of the Scott’s 11-year marriage falling apart. In Kristy’s divorce documents, she claimed that Desmond’s infidelity ruined any chances of reconciliation for the estranged couple, who went from high school sweethearts to married with two children.

The next day, Desmond released a statement that admitted he “made choices that I am not proud of” after he requested a separation “towards the end of 2025.” That was only a few weeks ago so fans wondered if the woman from the make-out video was the social media star’s suspected side-piece.

Sources Say Marissa Springer Isn’t A Houston Homewrecker, She Just Met Desmond Scott The Night Of The Video

However, the anonymous insiders claim that Marissa only met Desmond Sunday night through a mutual friend. She had no idea about his TikTok titan status and assumed he was single at the time.

The video did not look like they just met, but the sources claim the puckered up pair instantly hit it off. Once a good bit of liquor hit their systems, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Between her Bachelor’s degree in marketing and making sketches about her modeling gigs, the business baddie is no stranger to going viral. However, she’s about to reach another level of social media fame after this spontaneous entanglement.

It’s unclear whether this was just one-time random run-in or if we’ll see her keep some couples content going with Desmond.

Meanwhile, Kristy that she’s moving on with a new look, but not moving out of the massive and lavish home the former couple just built. “Same address,” she captioned the serious of stunning snaps in a skintight red dress and sleek bob. Fans joked that nothing shows a woman is over it like a haircut.