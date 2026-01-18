Close
Divorces

Tyreek Hill Estranged Wife Keeta Hill Scolded By Judge

Not So Fast! Judge Scolds Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife For Spending $196K On A Bentley After Divorce Demands For Spousal Support

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Hill, was scolded by a judge for spending nearly $200,000 on a Bentley while seeking monthly support.

Published on January 18, 2026
The high-speed life of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has hit a major legal roadblock as the details of his bitter divorce from Keeta Hill spill into the public record. While the 31-year-old wide receiver is used to being the one in the spotlight, it was his estranged wife who faced the heat in the courtroom this month. As the legal battle between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Hill intensifies, a judge recently criticized Keeta for her “financial priorities,” specifically a luxury car purchase that was labeled both excessive and unnecessary.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill attend13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

According to US Weekly, the court ordered Tyreek to pay $5,500 per month in temporary support, a far cry from the nearly $38,000 Keeta had originally demanded. The ruling comes after a deep dive into the $714,000 Tyreek had already voluntarily provided to Keeta since their split in April 2025—money the judge feels was spent with very little regard for budgeting.

The courtroom tension centered on a $100,000 car allowance Tyreek provided Keeta to secure a vehicle for herself and their daughter, Capri. Instead of sticking to the generous budget, Keeta allegedly spent an additional $96,000 of the funds to purchase a $196,000 Bentley. The judge did not mince words when addressing the massive upgrade.

“The court finds the additional $96,000 to purchase a vehicle was excessive and unnecessary,” the judge noted in court documents.

The scolding didn’t stop at the luxury SUV. The court highlighted that Keeta used Tyreek’s “unconditional” funds to pay off a Tesla she already owned, invested $60,000 into a private account, and spent $37,000 on business ventures that currently generate zero income. By the time of the hearing, Keeta reportedly had only $19,217 left of the original three-quarters of a million dollars provided by the NFL star.

The legal battle over the short-lived marriage has become a public spectacle in a high-stakes divorce. Keeta’s request for nearly $40,000 a month included a laundry list of personal expenses that the judge found difficult to justify. According to the filings, Keeta requested $3,950 for monthly cosmetics and toiletries, $4,000 for monthly clothing purchases, $3,309 for monthly grooming, and $5,000 to pay her mother to watch the couple’s daughter.

The judge ultimately ruled that these “wants” were well above what is required to maintain a standard of living during a pending divorce. Despite the lower alimony award, Tyreek is still on the hook for approximately $20,000 per month to cover the rent and household expenses for the luxury Porsche Tower condo where Keeta currently resides with their daughter.

The fallout of this divorce has also been plagued by serious allegations. In September 2025, Keeta accused Tyreek of multiple incidents of domestic violence, claims that Tyreek’s legal team has adamantly denied, calling them nothing more than a “shake down.”

In response to allegations, the NFL stated, “We were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident, and the case was closed.”

While the NFL continues to look into the details surrounding the claims, Tyreek is focused on securing shared parenting time and recovering his own personal belongings.

Related Tags

Celebrity News Divorces Newsletter Tyreek Hill

