Temperamental Tyreek Hill Accused Of Tyranny By Ex-Wife Amid Ugly Divorce

Source: Christopher Polk

Tyreek Hill is, once again, in the news for something other than football as his 5-month-old daughter gets caught in the middle of his nasty divorce.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Hill’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Keeta Hill, has filed for divorce from the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver after a marriage rife with outside children and domestic disputes. Now, Mrs. Hill is claiming that the NFL player is using their 5-month-old child in an attempt to manipulate her. She alleges that Hill paid her a visit on May 1 and repeatedly threatened to take their young daughter out of the state. He then returned the child home after displaying, what his estranged wife said to be, “erratic” and “impulsive” behavior. She is now seeking a court order to prevent Hill from leaving Florida with the child.

“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” Hill allegedly said according to the police report.

The Miami Dolphins responded to the claims made and released a statement saying,

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed. We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

The couple has only been married since 2023. However, their relationship long predates the exchanging of vows. Throughout their contentious relationship, Hill has allegedly fathered four outside children. Rumors allege Hill has seven dependents and shared plans about having another child with Keeta prior to her divorce filing. Though he has yet to confirm how many children he actually has.

Tyreek Hill’s History Of Abuse Allegations & Ongoing Paternity Scandals

Still, Hill claims to prioritize fatherhood despite child abuse accusations by his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, who shares three children with him. In 2020, Hill spoke about the allegations and credited his son for helping him stay grounded.

“I was able to bounce through because of my faith and because of the people I had around me and my supporting cast,” he said, per USA Today. “Having my son around me during those moments was the real thing I needed, like, ‘Hey buddy, I’m always going to be there, I’m always going to be your father. I love you.’ And he still tells me to this day, ‘Daddy, you’re my best friend no matter what.’”

Hill’s alleged temper and accusations of violence go back to his time at Oklahoma State University. In his undergrad years, both the football and track teams suspended him for a domestic dispute with Espinal. She accused him of punching and choking her during an argument. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, resulting in a three-year probation sentence.

He was also dragged into court by the mothers of two of his alleged children—Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Kaylee Baker—who claimed Hill refused to pay child support despite having proof of his paternity. It seems like time for the good brotha to focus on God, football, and not extending his large family.