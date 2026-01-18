Close
Celebrity

Boo'd Up! Tammy Rivera Sends Birthday Love To Her New Man

New Man On The Block: Tammy Rivera Sends Birthday Love To Her ‘Answered Prayer’, ‘I Will Always Love You’

Tammy Rivera sent special birthday wishes to her new man with a carousel of photos and a loving caption

Published on January 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tammy Rivera 2025 Atlanta Women's Expo
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tammy Rivera is in love with her new man and on his birthday, she made sure everyone knew just how much.

The former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star sent loving wishes to her man a few short months after revealing that the two had purchased a home in Atlanta together.

“I never planned for you,” she began the tribute. “I wasn’t looking, and I didn’t even know I needed you but God did. You came into my life quietly, purposefully, like an answered prayer I hadn’t learned how to ask for. You are the calm to my storm, the balance my spirit was missing. Nothing about you is forced or fake you are the truth. Through you, God restored my faith…not just in love, but in Him. And for that alone, I will always love you.”

Aww!

Back in November, Tammy revealed that she’d purchased a home in Atlanta with her man, her man, her man right beside every step of the way.

“Purchasing this estate has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do — definitely top 5 on my list!,” she said. “The spiritual battle we fought through this process made me stand firm in my faith. I told God, “I want what You want for me.” And the moment I walked into this house, I looked at my man and said, “Baby, this is my house.” And indeed… it was.”

She also paid him a special compliment, saying,

“And last but not least… MY MAN, MY MAN MY MAN! @get.the.job.done.ko Words can’t describe the support, love, care, and patience you’ve shown me. I can’t wait to share our new home — and this new chapter of life — together.”

Baecation, forever homes and cute couple up flicks. The girls are in love this year and we love to see it!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Coupled Up Newsletter Tammy Rivera

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall

    Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Live Aid Concert

    Before Neo-Soul Had A Name, There Was Sade — 6 Songs That Make Her Eternal

    MadameNoire

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Jay-Z attends Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Mama’s Baby… Daddy?! Pay Me! Jay-Z Wins $120K Judgement In 10-Year Paternity Battle For Alleged Long-Lost Son Rymir Satterthwaite

    Comment
    Kevin Gates x Desmond Scott x Kristy Scott
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    The Scotts Saga Continues: Kevin Gates Chimes In With Support For Desmond Amid Cheating Scandal & Mystery Makeout

    Comment
    Nelly and Ludacris attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    No MAGA For Luda: Ludacris Stands Up And Drops Out Of 2026 Rock The Country Tour, Nelly Remains On Lineup

    Comment
    Alpha Kappa Alpha x Happy Founders' Day 2026
    33 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence As The Oh So Pretty Pioneers In The Divine Nine

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    TikToks & Lip Locks: Mystery Woman Identified From Desmond Scott’s Alleged Spit-Swapping Shenanigans Amid Kristy Scott Divorce Filing

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close