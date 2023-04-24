Prom season 2023 is upon us, and these celebrity kids shocked the internet with their grown and gorgeous looks.
These famous moms may look young as ever, but nothing shows how much time flies like seeing how grown-up their kids look. Monica, Dr. Heavenly, Tammy Rivera, and Erica Dixon sent their celebrity seeds to prom. Prom is all about dressing to impress, and this new generation did exactly that. Check out their looks for the big night!
Monica’s Son Rodneyy
Fans affectionately know the no-nonsense singer as “Goonica,” but Monica was all about mom duty for prom night. Her son Rodneyy kept it classic in cream and black dapper drip.
“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled [with] tears… I Love U Son,” Monica wrote in the caption.
The R&B icon made it a family affair, including her 9-year-old daughter Laiyah and 15-year-old son Romelo. Monica slayed as usual in the professional photo shoot by Cyndi Brown published in Essence. Fans couldn’t help but notice a likeness so strong that Monica and her son’s date Saniyah were almost twinning.
Dr. Heavenly’s Daughter Alaura
For Married To Medicine star Dr. Heavenly, beauty clearly runs in the family. Her “mini-me” Alaura rocked a strapless glittering gown with iridescent jewels and embellishments from Fit For A Queen.
“Prom 2023 My baby girl @iamalaurak I’m so proud,” she wrote in the montage caption, bragging that her daughter is not just prom-bound but also “#collegebound”
In Alaura’s own post, she flexed that she’d “Eat The Met Gala.” With stunning prom pictures like these, it’s hard to disagree.
Tammy Rivera’s Daughter Charlie
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans will remember Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka’s little girl appearing in the series. Now the entrepreneur says her daughter Charlie “came for blood” for her prom.
Charlie looked ravishing in red with a beaded backless dress with a beautifully draped sheer train. The show-stopping gown came from Kustom Kreations By AK.
The stunning senior and her coordinating date rode to prom in style in a Rolls Royce with a matching red interior.
“THERE GOES MY BABYYYYYY!!!!!!! I’m soooooo proud to be ya mama!! I didn’t get to go to prom so I had to make sure y’all ATE everything with no crumbs left behind!!” Tammy wrote on a series of video clips from the send off.
Charlie’s proud dad Waka Flocka was also shocked at the transformation in the comments.
“I’m not feeling my daughter dating until she 25…” he joked with a laughing emoji. “I miss those american doll days. Stop growing up.”
Erica Dixon’s Daughter Emani
Another Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta baby is all grown up — Erica Dixon and Scrappy’s daughter Emani.
“I’m so grateful to my family who came together and made this day special for my baby. It’s been a long time coming but we are here by the grace of God. The last time all of us were in one place together…… Nevermind y’all know the story. Lol,” Erica wrote, joking about the family’s heated LHH history.
“I can’t express how proud of you I am. You’re such a beautiful, blossoming young lady. I see so much of me in you and I couldn’t be happier. Glow on baby girl!” Erica added.
The young entrepreneur was indeed glowing and gorgeous in a beaded black halter gown from It Girl Exclusive. Her date matched the elegant look with a black and white suit.
Despite all the drama, the first princess in Momma Dee’s kingdom united everyone in love. Both grandmas and parents posed for the pre-prom pics. Scrappy showered Emani with beautiful flowers for the special occasion.
Keep an eye out for more Black Flexcellence from BOSSIP as prom season continues!
Congratulations to all these celebrity kids reaching the end of high school and heading towards bigger & better things.
