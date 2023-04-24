Prom season 2023 is upon us, and these celebrity kids shocked the internet with their grown and gorgeous looks.

These famous moms may look young as ever, but nothing shows how much time flies like seeing how grown-up their kids look. Monica, Dr. Heavenly, Tammy Rivera, and Erica Dixon sent their celebrity seeds to prom. Prom is all about dressing to impress, and this new generation did exactly that. Check out their looks for the big night!

Monica’s Son Rodneyy

Fans affectionately know the no-nonsense singer as “Goonica,” but Monica was all about mom duty for prom night. Her son Rodneyy kept it classic in cream and black dapper drip.

“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled [with] tears… I Love U Son,” Monica wrote in the caption.

The R&B icon made it a family affair, including her 9-year-old daughter Laiyah and 15-year-old son Romelo. Monica slayed as usual in the professional photo shoot by Cyndi Brown published in Essence. Fans couldn’t help but notice a likeness so strong that Monica and her son’s date Saniyah were almost twinning.