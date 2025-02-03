MarriedToMedicine: Miss Quad Comments On THOSE Messy Moments From The Key West Couples Game—‘Ain’t No Fun When The Rabbit’s Got The Gun’

Miss Quad is opening up about the messy moments that transpired between her, her ex-husband, and his new wife during a couples trip game, and she’s unapologetic about what went down. “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun,” said the Married To Medicine star, who offered to plan the couple’s baby shower.

On Sunday’s episode of #M2M, the group was in Key West for a couples’ trip when Dr. Heavenly organized a game of “Vibe Check” to see how well the couples knew each other.

Quad was on hand with her new boo, King, and she was, coincidentally, sitting in close proximity to her ex-husband Dr. G and his new wife, Sweet Tea.

Things got messy quickly as Heavenly asked the couples personal questions like how long they waited to have sex and how many times they had sex a week.

The awkward line of questioning continued, including one about how often each of the couples have sex. Quad and King proudly agreed they’re intimate at least 15 times a week and “sometimes more than that.”

Sweet Tea found that unbelievable, but Quad assured her it was true.

“Multiple times a day,” said the reality star. “It’s about 15 times on the low end, but it’s quite enjoyable.”

Tea then opened up about having sex with Dr. G twice a week, but sometimes “much more” during her fertility window as they’re trying to have a baby. After that comment, things went left.

Quad Encourages Dr. G & Sweet Tea To “Have More Sex,” Dr. G Responds

“Y’all gotta have more sex!” said Quad after Sweet Tea’s admission. “‘Cause we gotta have a little baby Lunceford. The baby Lunceford is coming soon, y’all,” she added.

As you can imagine, Quad’s comment to her ex-husband’s new wife raised eyebrows, but she continued.

“We’re gonna have a big baby shower, and I’m gonna be responsible for it!” said Quad.

The rest of the group looked on awkwardly as Quad, who was a few drinks in, continued and moved on to gushing over her man that “God prepared her for.”

Eventually, Toya said Quad’s comments were awkward because Dr. G was right behind her, but Quad disagreed, and Sweet Tea did as well, saying she was unbothered.

“I chose to end that marriage, and it’s done,” said Quad. “I am happy they are together and I think they’re a perfect fit.”

Quad and Sweet Tea disagreed, however, on who decided to end the marriage, and Dr. G noted that he fought for his marriage because he respected the institution of it. He and Quad agreed, however, that it was unhealthy.

“I think she’s the perfect fit for my ex-husband,” added Quad. “And I’m supporting this marriage all the way.” “Well, we don’t care what you think,” remarked Gregory.

That caused an argument.

Well, we don’t care what you think if you wanna go there,” remarked Quad.

Greg continued and said she had a “big f*** mouth,” while Quad called him a narcissist.

Sweet Tea then chimed in and called Quad “really cute,” to which the Cooking With Quad creator said, “I’m whatcha wanna be.”

All the while, Greg was trying to tell Sweet Tea to ignore her by encouraging her to “be good,” but to no avail.

Eventually, a fed-up Greg said everyone was “good” before storming off from Sweet Tea for not listening to him.

“I don’t wanna talk about it right now,” said Greg. “I’m tired of negativity, let that s*** be. Let it be, she got her man, let them move on!”

As you can imagine, Married To Medicine fans had lots to say about Quad seemingly stirring the pot with her ex and his new wife, and Quad offered an explanation.