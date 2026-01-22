A$AP Rocky Downplays Drake Drama, Calls Canadian’s Past Shots At Rihanna ‘Soft’—‘I Just Don’t F***k With Him’

A$AP Rocky is addressing years of speculation surrounding his relationship with Drake, offering clarity and some “Stole Ya Flow” shoulder shrugging about their former friendship. “I just don’t f***k with him,” said Rihanna’s longtime love, who also said the caustic Canadian’s previous shade to his lady was “soft.”



As previously reported, Rocky’s latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, reignited online debate upon its release, with fans alleging “Stole Ya Flow” as a possible diss aimed at Drake. While much of the project stays in Rocky’s familiar lane, the track stood out as less subliminal and more direct, reopening a conversation fans have speculated about for years.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b***/ I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah,” raps Rocky on the song. “N***as gettin’ BBLs, lucky we don’t body-shame/Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game,” the song continued, dragging allegedly ab-etched Drizzy by the braids and barrettes seemingly borrowed from Rocky’s style.

In a new interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Rocky acknowledged that while tension exists, the theatrics surrounding it may be overblown.

“I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It’s like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it’s not real smoke,” he said, before adding bluntly, “But I just don’t f— with him.”

Of course, the Harlem rapper and the Iceman weren’t always on bad terms. Drake brought A$AP on the Club Paradise tour back in 2012, and they also collaborated on “F—in’ Problems” that year.

But Rocky said that the relationship has since cooled.

“We were once friends,” he told Ebro, adding that he believes the fallout is “over females.”

A$AP Rocky Says Drake’s Shots At Rihanna Were “Soft”

Both artists also have, of course, been romantically linked to Rihanna. Drake’s on-and-off relationship with the superstar spanned nearly a decade and included a public declaration of love at the 2016 MTV VMAs, followed by comments in 2018 on The Shop that he wanted to have children with her. Rocky, meanwhile, now shares sons RZA and Riot and a daughter, Rocki, with Rihanna.

Drake previously made headlines in 2023 when he seemingly dissed the Anti album creator’s sex game on his track “Fear Of Heights.”

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake seemingly aimed at Rih & baby daddy A$AP Rocky. “I’m Anti, I’m Anti. Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he rapped.

According to A$AP, Drake’s previous diss to his longtime love was “soft.”

“I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that,” said Rocky. “And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you’re supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me. I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back.”

Still, Rocky insisted the album isn’t a one-note diss.

“It ain’t just about one person. I’m talkin’ to whoever. Whoever feels like I’m talkin’ to ‘em,” he said.

He also downplayed the notion of genuine hostility between him and Drake, framing the situation as more petty than personal.

“And I do think that it’s petty … it’s enough money. It’s enough women. It’s enough fame, spotlights to go around,” Rocky added. “But is it real smoke? It could never be.”

While fans continue combing through bars, backstories, and beef breadcrumbs, Rocky appears content to let the chatter churn.

Of course, the internet did what it always does and picked sides immediately. Some fans hyped Rocky for finally saying it with his chest, while others argued that since he’s happily building a family with Rihanna, he already “won” and should let sleeping dogs lie.

With Drake’s upcoming Iceman album reportedly right around the corner, the big question now is whether he’ll respond – or if this is the last we’ll hear of it. Either way, hip-hop will be watching closely.

Check out the full interview below:

