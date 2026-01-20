A$AP Rocky ‘Cool Dad’ Details Parenting With Rihanna, Shares Deets On Their Precious Progeny’s Personalities

Rocky embraces his role as a 'cool dad' and lets his kids explore and be themselves.

His sons have vastly different personalities, with the older one being more introverted.

Their baby daughter Rocki is already 'talkative' and has taken over the household.

A$AP Rocky is never shy about gushing over raising his three kids with Rihanna. Now, with the addition of their first baby girl, Rocki, he’s sharing more about the personalities of their precious progeny.

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

During a sit-down on the New York Times Pocast podcast, the Harlem rapper opened up about his life with Rihanna and the cool factor of fatherhood.

“I always said if I became a dad, I’d be the coolest dad. Being a dad made me cooler,” he said.

Now that the couple’s two oldest children have gotten into toddlerhood, Rocky has gotten a better glimpse into their personalities, which he says vastly differ from one another.

“My first son, Rza, he’s really the opposite of his brother. The three year old and the two year old are about 14 months apart, so they’re really close. But [Rza] is really antisocial. He keeps to himself,” he said. “My second son is just a social—at this point he wants to steal the room when he walks in. He’s addicted to cotton candy, likes typical little kid stuff. My first son never ate candy a day in his life and hates it.”

Rocky and Rih talked about their desire to have a girl before giving birth to Rocki in 2025; however, her energy is even more contagious than they planned for, according to the proud papa.

“When I got my two boys, I was like, nah, this is lit. Then baby Rocki came in and took over the whole household,” he said. “She’s four months. Four months on the 13th. She looks exactly identical to me. She’s very talkative at four months. Likes to giggle and smile.”

And though we never expected the two superstars to be in anything less than cool parents, Rocky said the parent he envisioned himself to be has, essentially, proven to be true in the early aughts of child rearing.

“I still feel like a lot of the morale I imagined when I thought about having kids is how I turned out. If they want to explore, I let them. I’m a vegetarian, but my kids eat whatever they want. I let them be themselves,” he said. “I want to be the guy who teaches my daughter what men do. I want to teach my son what women do. I want to teach my son how to throw footballs and slapbox without hurting each other.”

And, of course, Rocky had glowing words for his “girl,” Rihanna. The two are clearly crazy about one another; however, the “Don’t Be Dumb” rapper always takes time to applaud her role as his partner in parenthood.

“I always wanted to be a parent. You have to be careful who you bring children into the world with. She is my dog. I [mess] with her heavy,” he said.

When the hosts pointed out that they were friends long before their love affair, he put their timeline into perspective saying,

“She was always my boo, you know what I’m saying? I’m thankful that she was put in my life at that time because I think any time prior to that, I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

Love how much he loves our girl!