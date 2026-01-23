'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

Source: Variety / Getty

Oh yeah, Yahya! Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is your Wonder Man, and he made that clear with his big Marvel energy at the Disney+ series’ Hollywood premiere.

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

The new Disney+ series made its red carpet debut at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre multiplex, just days ahead of its streaming release on January 27, with Yahya front and center.

Wonder Man arrives with major critical momentum and a Rotten Tomatoes score hovering around an impressive 96% percent. The milestone makes it the highest-rated live-action MCU show in five years.

For a franchise that has faced plenty of recent scrutiny, the series feels like a confident pivot, and critics are here for it.

Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest joined Yahya at the premiere as well as Ben Kingsley, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Byron Bowers, Shola Adewusi, and Demetrius Grosse. Collectively, the group marked the arrival of the new Marvel series set in the heart of Los Angeles.

Source: Frazer Harrison/GA / Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been praised for its refreshingly grounded approach to the superhero genre, centering humanity over high-stakes spectacle.

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor with hidden powers he never asked for, the show flips the traditional Marvel origin story on its head. Simon is not chasing hero status or world-saving glory. He is just trying to make it in Hollywood, a struggle that feels far more relatable than intergalactic warfare.

A major standout is Abdul-Mateen’s chemistry with Ben Kingsley, who reprises his fan-favorite role as Trevor Slattery. Their unlikely bromance has quickly become one of the most talked-about elements of the series. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the relationship brings warmth, humor, and emotional depth, grounding the show in character-driven storytelling rather than nonstop action. It is Marvel at its most intimate, and that choice is paying off.

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Critics have also responded positively to the show’s place within Marvel’s newer “Spotlight” banner, which allows stories to stand on their own without requiring deep MCU homework. That accessibility appears to be a win. Comic Book Movie reports that Wonder Man is currently the best-reviewed live-action Marvel series in nearly four years, outperforming recent Disney+ entries and signaling a possible turnaround for Marvel Television.

At the premiere, the energy reflected that optimism.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If early reactions are any indication, Wonder Man may be exactly what audiences have been craving. It is a superhero story that is less about powers and more about purpose, identity, and creative survival. With strong reviews, standout performances, and a warm reception at its premiere, Wonder Man is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most pleasantly surprising chapters in recent years.

Wonder Man, an 8-episode series, premieres January 27 at 6 PM PT only on Disney+.

