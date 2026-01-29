Close
Celebrity

Rihanna Celebrates Her Classic 'ANTI' Album 10 Years Later

Rihanna Celebrates Her ‘Anti’ Album Amid Its 10 Year ‘ANTIversary’—‘My 2016 Post Wins’

Released on Jan. 28, 2016, ANTI debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna attendsThe Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Rihanna is celebrating a decade of ANTI, and the internet is applauding the boundary-breaking body of work that had us bowing then and still saluting now.

On Jan. 28, the Bajan superstar marked the 10th anniversary of her genre-bending eighth studio album with a nostalgic Instagram reel that had the Navy reliving the era as if it were 2016 all over again.

According to the Grio, Rihanna leaned into the popular “2016” social media trend and captioned her post, “my 2016 post wins. happy ANTIversary.” It instantly sent fans into a frenzy over the project’s lasting impact.

The under two-minute video montage featured behind-the-scenes studio footage, visuals from the ANTI era, and a highlight reel of accolades that reminded everyone just how monumental the album has become. 

One standout moment showed Rihanna in the studio, bathed in purple light, speaking candidly to her collaborators before the album’s release. She reflected on how people from different backgrounds came together to create something the world had not yet experienced, while thanking her team for sticking with her through what she admitted was a challenging creative process.

Released on Jan. 28, 2016, ANTI debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and delivered hits like “Kiss It Better,” “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.” The album pushed against expectations, blending pop, R&B, dancehall, and soul in a way that redefined Rihanna’s artistry. As noted in her anniversary post and confirmed by Billboard, ANTI is now the longest charting album by a Black female artist in history, with more than 508 weeks on the Billboard 200 and counting.

The celebration came with even more wins. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed new certifications for nine ANTI tracks, including an eighth Diamond certification for Rihanna thanks to “Love on the Brain.”

According to Billboard, this further cemented her status as the female artist with the most Diamond singles in RIAA history. “Needed Me” reached 12 times Platinum, while “Work” earned 11 times Platinum, alongside new plaques for fan favorites like “Kiss It Better” and “Sex with Me.”

Just today (Jan. 29), Rihanna posted a clip from her iconic “Sex With Me” video. She simply captioned the post as, “It’s good.”

Check out the post below:

While fans continue to wait for her long-teased R9 album, often referred to as R9, Rihanna’s ANTI anniversary is a reminder that her last full-length project still sets the bar. Ten years later, the album is a living work of art. 

Check out her ode to the album below: 

RELATED: History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Anti News Rihanna Trending

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Hip-Hop Wired
    56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors - Arrivals

    Shirley Raines, CEO Of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Dies At 58

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Family, children and watching tv together in home for bonding, streaming movies and entertainment with popcorn. Parents, kids and television broadcast with change channel, snack and support for care

    What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

    Global Grind
    Howard, 6, Kaleb, 8, and EJ, 9,

    ‘They Were Screaming’ — Three Brothers Die After Falling Through Frozen Pond As Mother Watches, Powerless To Save Them

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    2016 Teacher Bae saga
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

    Comment
    Ray J x Nicki Minaj
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Ray J Reveals His Heart Is ‘Only Beating 25%’ After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn’t Have Long To Live

    Comment
    Christian 'King' Combs and 50 Cent
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy

    Comment
    'Fight Night' Premiere
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Grand Dame Karen Huger Details Finding ‘Purpose’ While In Jail, Says She Was Dating Her Hubby Ray ‘Behind The Glass’

    Comment
    Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close