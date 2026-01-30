Close
Celebrity

Peacock series ‘Field Generals: History Of The Black Quarterback’

BHM Ballers: Peacock’s New Docuseries ‘Field Generals: History Of The Black Quarterback’ Explores Race & Sports

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Field Generals: History of Black Quarterback
Source: Peacock / NBC

Peacock’s upcoming four-part sports docuseries, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback, offers a comprehensive and timely examination of the profound impact Black quarterbacks have had on professional football in America. Executive produced by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, the series premieres Thursday, February 5, with new episodes streaming weekly on Peacock over four weeks.

The docuseries chronicles the journeys of trailblazing Black quarterbacks from the era of the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the 21st century, a period marked by both dramatic change and entrenched resistance within the sport. By situating these athletes’ careers within broader historical and social contexts, Field Generals explores how race, politics, media narratives, and cultural expectations shaped the opportunities afforded to Black quarterbacks—and the barriers they were forced to overcome. The series highlights not only their on-field excellence, but also the scrutiny, stereotypes, and systemic exclusion that defined much of their professional experience.

Through candid interviews, the series brings together an influential group of past and present quarterbacks, including James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Lamar Jackson, among others. Their personal reflections are complemented by insights from journalists, historians, and football executives such as Michael Wilbon, Bomani Jones, Michael Eric Dyson, Bob Costas, and Michael Beschloss, creating a multidimensional portrait of the quarterback position as both a symbol of leadership and a battleground for racial progress.

Produced by Broadway Video, West Cedar Lane Productions, and Magic Lemonade Productions in association with NFL Films, the series is directed by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as an executive producer. With contributions from a distinguished production team, Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback aims to redefine how football history is told—centering voices long marginalized and recognizing the quarterbacks who helped reshape the game on and off the field.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Aspen Kartier

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week

    Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere

    Why Black Women Aren't Bitter Or Bothered By 'Snow Bunny-Hopping' Black Men Like Shannon Sharpe — And Their Predictable Downfall [Op-Ed]

    MadameNoire

    Nicki Minaj Flaunts A Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track To U.S. Citizenship

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK
    25 Items
    Celebrity  |  Bossip Staff

    Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At DC Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

    Comment
    2016 Teacher Bae saga
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

    Comment
    Candace Owens Erika Kirk
    Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

    Big Yikes: DEI Denier Candace Owens Leaks Audio And Video Of ‘Excited’ Erika Kirk Only Days After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

    Comment
    Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

    Comment
    Karen Huger
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Karen Huger Admits She Was In Deep Denial About DUI Arrest, Ignored Lawyers’ Request To Take A Plea Deal

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close