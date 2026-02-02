Close
Celebrity

ICE Agents Involved In Alex Pretti Killing Allegedly Indentifed

Show Your Face: ICE Agents Involved In Alex Pretti’s Killing Reportedly Identified

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Federal agents allegedly killed Pretti, leading to public outcry over their lack of accountability.
  • Republican senator calls for independent investigation, holding responsible parties accountable regardless of their title.
  • Administration accused of covering up evidence and preventing cooperation with state authorities.
Ice Police Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a hi-visibility stab proof vest worn by a police officer at the scene of an incident.
Source: Lawrey / Getty

The killing of Alex Pretti at the hands of federal ICE agents in the streets of Minneapolis, has set the nation ablaze with righteous indignation, anger, and outrage. For months, there has been a public pushback against militarized state agents covering their faces to conceal their identities as they carry out atrocities and civil rights violations against citizens, lawful immigrants, and those legally seeking asylum. There is no legitimate reason why ICE should not be subject to the same protocols as police officers.

It has taken some time to figure out who these men are, but according to Pro Publica, a couple of key figures have reportedly been identified.

The men who allegedly shot and killed Pretti, Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, and Customs and Border Protection officer, Raymundo Gutierrez, were revealed following the outlet’s review of official records.

Both 43-year-old Ochoa and 35-year-old Gutierrez are employed by CBP and were assigned to a detail called Operation Metro Surge that sent thousands of armed agents into Minneapolis.

In anger, many people have opined that conservatives and Trump supporters have been “silent” on this issue. At the risk of making Republicans seem like reasonable people, that assertion isn’t entirely accurate. It goes without saying that some blame Pretti for his own death; however, there has been significant and surprising pushback from those on the right who typically vouch for anything that police do, regardless of how egregious it is.

Peep what Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah said on Twitter recently:

“We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible—no matter their title—must be held accountable.”

The Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to a handful of Congresspersons last week acknowledging the incident but declined to provide the names of the agents involved, a rare practice in law enforcement. This level of secrecy doesn’t help foster public trust, and this administration has done nothing to deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Last week, Democrats sent a letter to MAGA devotee Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing DHS of covering up evidence and providing shelter for the killer agents.

“DOJ has also blocked prosecutors and agents from cooperating with state law enforcement officials and prevented state officials from accessing evidence,” the letter said.

The truth is going to come out one way or another. The people demand it.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    82nd Annual Golden Globes - Backstage

    Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

    'No Loyalty To Anyone!' Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear — Accuses Jay-Z Of ‘Child Sacrifice,’ Drags Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Trevor Noah & More

    MadameNoire

    Microsoft Permanently Booted Jeffrey Epstein From Xbox Live For Being A Registered Sex Offender

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Hoppers Early Access Day asset

    ‘Hoppers’ Exclusive: A Sneak Peek Into The Bonkers Brilliance Of Pixar’s Hilariously Unhinged New Comedy

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Nicki Minaj laughs during President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
    Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Donald Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Nicki Minaj Celebrates His Advisor’s Nuptials With Her Hubby Kenneth Petty, Performance By Sexyy Red Goes Viral

    Comment
    Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller Lopez v Stevenson - The Ring 6
    2 Items
    Viral Video  |  lexdirects

    Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

    Comment
    "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3
    R.I.P.  |  lexdirects

    So Sad! Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Announces Death Of Her 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Codi Dreaux

    Comment
    Cardi B/Stefon Diggs
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Cardi Says Mum’s The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs’ Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically

    Comment
    Camper's Album Release Party
    12 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper’s Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close