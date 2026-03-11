Close
Celebrity

Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama

Pure Comedy: Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama, Says Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe ‘Got Angrier’ The More He Gloated

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sterling K. Brown had no intentions of hiding his enthusiasm when meeting Michelle Obama.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-PREMIERE
Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Sterling K. Brown will never forget the hug he got from Michelle Obama–especially now that he has a framed photo to commemorate the moment.

The Paradise actor and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, were guests on Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast this week. During their interview, Brown couldn’t help but enthusiastically launch into the story of asking Michelle for a hug years ago at an event after all of the other guests had settled for a handshake.

The encounter happened while filming Army Wives, a Lifetime drama that aired for seven seasons from June 3, 2007, to June 9, 2013, so the interaction happened over a decade ago. But, still, Brown seemed over the moon to recall the story in front of the former first lady.

According to the This Is Us star, Michelle was more than happy to give him a hug, during which she fully “locked into him,” and he squeezed so hard his guns fully popped out. With a huge smile on his face, he said the experience made him feel totally “loved and seen.”

While gushing about the story to Obama and Robinson, Brown admitted that he could see Ryan getting angrier the longer he went on about that Michelle moment at the time–which also seemed to happen as he retold the story this week.

Unsurprisingly, Sterling didn’t have any sympathy for his wife feeling left out, telling her all would be fine after she got a picture with Obama following their interview.

Brown’s smile only got wider when Robinson handed him a framed photo of the hug, which sent Sterling into a complete spiral of giddiness. Even while wearing a boot on his injured leg, he popped up out of his seat in excitement, screeching about the moment in a hilariously high-pitched voice.

Bathe covered her mouth in disbelief as her husband described the moment as “the greatest day of my life.”

Check out the full interview up above to catch the hilarious moment.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Michelle Obama News Newsletter Sterling K. Brown

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Style Gallery: TIME Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Inventions Created By Black Women That Changed Everyday Life

    MadameNoire
    Kanye West on Drink Champs

    Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  lizsmith23

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: ‘She Needs Guidance’

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY House: GRAMMY U Soundstage
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Comment
    Delroy Lindo attends 32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
    2 Items
    Celebrity Interviews  |  lexdirects

    Class Act! Delroy Lindo Reveals First Thoughts After BAFTA Slurs & ‘Claiming The Joy’ Of Oscars Night ‘No Matter What’

    Comment
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close