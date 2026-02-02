Close
Celebrity

Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Announce Pregnancy

Legendary Lineage: Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Child Together

Published on February 2, 2026
Less than a year after tying the knot, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence are expanding their family!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Eric Murphy — the son of legendary actor and comedian Eddie Murphy — and Jasmin Lawrence — the daughter of fellow comedy icon Martin Lawrence — took to Instagram to make the big announcement, marking a new chapter in a family story fans have followed for years.

“Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️❤️,” the pair wrote in a joint post.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in May 2025, shared the exciting pregnancy announcement with some sweet photos on social media, letting fans know that Eddie and Martin are on track to become proud grandfathers. While Murphy already started his journey as a grandpa, Lawrence was excited to reveal that this will be his first grandchild.

“What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!” the actor wrote, adding photos from the couple’s maternity shoot. “Watching @jasmin_lawrence and @ericmurphy777 begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me. Family is everything—and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation! #blessed #prouddad #family.”

Eric and Jasmin’s romance first became public back in June 2021, when the couple began sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. They got engaged in late 2024 and went on to eloped in a private church ceremony in May 2025, delighting fans and family alike with the news that two close friends’ families were becoming officially connected.

Since then, the pair have stayed relatively out of the Hollywood spotlight, focusing on their life together — and now, growing their family.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have long been close friends and collaborators, starring together in early ’90s classics like Boomerang and Life. The anticipation around the couple’s first child has sparked serious jokes online, with many talking about the “comedic genes” that might be inherited by the next generation.

“Imagine ur grandfathers being Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence,” one comment under Lawrence’s post reads.

Another wrote, “Are we even ready for how hilarious this kid is about to be?!”

Congrats to the happy couple!

