Celebrity

Martin Lawrence Will Pay For Daughter Jasmin's Wedding

You Pay, Boy! Proud Papa Of 10 Eddie Murphy Tells Martin Lawrence He Should Foot the Bill For Their Kids’ Wedding

Published on December 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Martin Lawrence is gearing up to spend big on his daughter’s upcoming wedding to Eddie Murphy’s son because his fellow comedic legend said he’s already coughed up cash for six of his 10 kids’ weddings.

Martin Lawrence x Eddie Murphy x Kids

Source: Leon Bennett / Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In a recent interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast published Dec. 4, Lawrence shared that Eddie, 63, personally urged him to contribute generously to the wedding costs of their children, Jasmine Lawrence, 28, and Eric Murphy, 35.

“Eddie says I gotta pay for it,” the 59-year-old actor revealed. “He said he paid for his last daughter’s wedding [and] for the last six weddings. He says it’s my turn now … I don’t mind, I don’t mind.”

Lawrence doesn’t worry about the cost, as he fully supports his daughter walking down the aisle with Eric.

“It’s a blessing and they [are] two beautiful young people,” Lawrence added of his daugther and Eric’s relationship.

Related Stories

A 2024 report from Zola revealed that the average cost of a wedding in the United States has risen to approximately $33,000, up from $29,000 the previous year. However, this total can vary significantly based on various factors, with the venue being one of the most influential elements in determining the overall expense.

Eric and Jasmin got engaged on Nov 27.

As previously reported, on Dec. 1, Eric and Jasmin shared the news of their engagement on Instagram. In the video post, Eric revealed that he proposed to Jasmin on Nov. 27 with an unforgettable surprise.

The proposal took place in a room filled with stunning rose bouquets, delicate petals, and soft, sensual candles. Against the backdrop of a heart-shaped cutout, Eric got down on one knee, and Jasmin, overcome with emotion, laughed and teared up in disbelief as he popped the question.

“It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh,” she said, before proudly telling Eric, “yes” and sharing a kiss with the voice actor.

In the caption of the sweet joint post, the soon-to-be husband and wife gushed about their big news, telling fans, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny.”

The couple added:

“We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

How Did Jasmine Lawrence & Eric Murphy Meet?

The details of when and where Eric and Jasmin’s relationship began remain unclear, but in a January 2022 interview with InTouch Weekly, Jasmin revealed that she and Eric were introduced through her uncle.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” she explained.

According to the aspiring actress, she and Eric “became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things,” and “understood each other on a certain level” due to their dad’s both being in Hollywood. The 28-year-old beauty also called Eric her best friend.

Jasmin and Eric publicly debuted their relationship on June 24, 2021.

Congrats to Jasmin and Eric!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eddie Murphy Martin Lawrence Wedding

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close