You Pay, Boy! Proud Papa Of 10 Eddie Murphy Tells Martin Lawrence He Should Foot the Bill For Their Kids’ Wedding

Martin Lawrence is gearing up to spend big on his daughter’s upcoming wedding to Eddie Murphy’s son because his fellow comedic legend said he’s already coughed up cash for six of his 10 kids’ weddings.

In a recent interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast published Dec. 4, Lawrence shared that Eddie, 63, personally urged him to contribute generously to the wedding costs of their children, Jasmine Lawrence, 28, and Eric Murphy, 35.

“Eddie says I gotta pay for it,” the 59-year-old actor revealed. “He said he paid for his last daughter’s wedding [and] for the last six weddings. He says it’s my turn now … I don’t mind, I don’t mind.”

Lawrence doesn’t worry about the cost, as he fully supports his daughter walking down the aisle with Eric.

“It’s a blessing and they [are] two beautiful young people,” Lawrence added of his daugther and Eric’s relationship.

A 2024 report from Zola revealed that the average cost of a wedding in the United States has risen to approximately $33,000, up from $29,000 the previous year. However, this total can vary significantly based on various factors, with the venue being one of the most influential elements in determining the overall expense.

Eric and Jasmin got engaged on Nov 27.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As previously reported, on Dec. 1, Eric and Jasmin shared the news of their engagement on Instagram. In the video post, Eric revealed that he proposed to Jasmin on Nov. 27 with an unforgettable surprise.

The proposal took place in a room filled with stunning rose bouquets, delicate petals, and soft, sensual candles. Against the backdrop of a heart-shaped cutout, Eric got down on one knee, and Jasmin, overcome with emotion, laughed and teared up in disbelief as he popped the question.

“It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh,” she said, before proudly telling Eric, “yes” and sharing a kiss with the voice actor.

In the caption of the sweet joint post, the soon-to-be husband and wife gushed about their big news, telling fans, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny.”

The couple added:

“We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

How Did Jasmine Lawrence & Eric Murphy Meet?

The details of when and where Eric and Jasmin’s relationship began remain unclear, but in a January 2022 interview with InTouch Weekly, Jasmin revealed that she and Eric were introduced through her uncle.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” she explained.

According to the aspiring actress, she and Eric “became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things,” and “understood each other on a certain level” due to their dad’s both being in Hollywood. The 28-year-old beauty also called Eric her best friend.

Jasmin and Eric publicly debuted their relationship on June 24, 2021.

Congrats to Jasmin and Eric!