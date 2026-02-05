Goaaaal! FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour By Coca-Cola Bringing Signature Gold-Gleaming Trophy To US & Canada

With months still on the clock before a record 48 teams take the field, Coca-Cola is moving the ball early and scoring goals with a tour featuring FIFA’s signature gold-gleaming hardware in all its glory.

The beverage giant announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, that the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will sweep through more than 25 cities across the United States and Canada in 2026, giving fans a rare chance to get up close with the original solid-gold FIFA World Cup trophy well ahead of opening kickoff.

Registration is now open, with fans able to claim up to four complimentary tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the first time, 70 percent of the Trophy Tour will unfold inside host nations, stretching across 71 days and signaling a “strategic shift in how Coca-Cola connects with local markets ahead of the global tournament.”

The tour will include all U.S. host cities, with marquee stops slated for Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, and Vancouver.

At each stop, the experience goes beyond a quick whistle and photo finish. A press release reports that after enjoying capturing a moment with the iconic trophy, which remains in FIFA’s possession and may only be handled by former World Cup champions, heads of state, and the FIFA president, fans will enter a festival-style fan zone featuring interactive football challenges, games, music, and DJs.

The brand adds that its newly introduced five-way podium will allow up to 1,000 fans per hour to step up, strike a pose, and score their own once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Are YOU checking out Coca-Cola’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour?

Fans can register at cokeurl.com/tour.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour By Coca‑Cola – U.S. & Canada 2026 Tour Schedule



United States



Mar 24-25 Los Angeles

Mar 28 Las Vegas

Mar 29-30 San Francisco

Apr 1 Salt Lake City

Apr 4 Portland

Apr 5-6 Seattle

Apr 14-15 Chicago

Apr 17 St. Louis

Apr 18-19 Kansas City

Apr 25-26 Dallas

Apr 28-29 Austin

Apr 30 San Antonio

May 2-3 Houston

May 5 New Orleans

May 7 Birmingham

May 9-10 Miami

May 11-12 Orlando

May 15-16 Atlanta

May 21 Philadelphia

May 30-31 Boston

June 3 New York/New Jersey



Canada



Apr 10-11 Vancouver

Apr 12 Calgary

Apr 13 Winnipeg

May 22 Montreal

May 23 Halifax

May 24 Ottawa

May 25-26 Toronto