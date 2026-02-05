Close
Celebrity

SZA And Shaboozey Dating Rumors Have Been Debunked

Nope, Not SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Boo’d Up: SZA & Shaboozey Dating Rumors Debunked

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sorry, ShaSZA-shippers! The longstanding romance rumors between SZA and Shaboozey have been officially shut down.

Shaboozey and SZA
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / MICHAEL TRAN

Following months of whispers about their alleged involvement, sources tell TMZ that the musical duo have “never been romantically involved,” saying reports of anything more than a platonic relationship are “flat-out false.”

These rumors first began after an alleged interaction at the American Music Awards in May 2025. As previously reported, speculation picked back up months later, in September, when the “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” singer posted a video on Instagram featuring a mystery woman who many thought was SZA.

Both artists were in attendance at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, and while they did have a few interactions, it seems like they were all friendly.

Following his first Grammy win on Sunday, Feb. 1, Shaboozey, the son of Nigerian immigrants, dedicated the award to “immigrants” who “built this country, literally.”

“For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it,” he said in his acceptance speech.

That rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way, which led to the singer releasing a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 3, addressing the backlash and apologizing to disappointed fans.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” he wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

SZA was also a big winner on Sunday, winning two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther” with Kendrick Lamar.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News Newsletter Shaboozey sza

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Overwatch

    'Overwatch' Ditches The 2, Unveils Five New Heroes Amid Major Overhaul

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Celebrity Blogger Necole Bitchie Hosts Party

    Maia Campbell Reveals LL Cool J Offered $60K A Month For Rehab

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Are Crazy Expensive — Here’s The Breakdown

    Global Grind
    Serious thoughtful African student girl wearing glasses

    Triggered By Black History? Why Black History Month Is Making People Uncomfortable... Again

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    Michael asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Comment
    Miss Quad x King
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman

    Comment
    Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ŠÅ¥Š ÏT’Š ÏM₽ØŠŠÏßŁĒ FØR HÏM TØ HÅVĒ ₽ŁÅTØÑÏÇ RĒŁÅTÏØÑŠHÏ₽Š ₩ÏTH ÅTTRÅÇTÏVĒ ₩ØMĒÑ: ‘Ï’M ÑØT ÅßØŪT TØ ₽ŁÅ¥ THĒM GÅMĒŠ’

    Comment
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    Ring Or Red Zone? Super Bowl-Bound Patriots Player Stefon Stays Vague On Possible Proposal To His ‘WAP’ WAG, Cardi B

    Comment
    R. Kelly
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close