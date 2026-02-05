Nope, Not SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Boo’d Up: SZA & Shaboozey Dating Rumors Debunked

Sorry, ShaSZA-shippers! The longstanding romance rumors between SZA and Shaboozey have been officially shut down.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / MICHAEL TRAN

Following months of whispers about their alleged involvement, sources tell TMZ that the musical duo have “never been romantically involved,” saying reports of anything more than a platonic relationship are “flat-out false.”

These rumors first began after an alleged interaction at the American Music Awards in May 2025. As previously reported, speculation picked back up months later, in September, when the “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” singer posted a video on Instagram featuring a mystery woman who many thought was SZA.

Both artists were in attendance at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, and while they did have a few interactions, it seems like they were all friendly.

Following his first Grammy win on Sunday, Feb. 1, Shaboozey, the son of Nigerian immigrants, dedicated the award to “immigrants” who “built this country, literally.”

“For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it,” he said in his acceptance speech.

That rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way, which led to the singer releasing a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 3, addressing the backlash and apologizing to disappointed fans.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” he wrote. “I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

SZA was also a big winner on Sunday, winning two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther” with Kendrick Lamar.