Close
Celebrity

Judge Approves Release Of ICE Body Camera Video

Expose It All: Federal Judge Approves Release Of Body Camera Video From Marimar Martinez Shooting

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-ICE-DHS-CONGRESS
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Marimar Martinez was shot five times by a Customs and Border Patrol agent named Charles Exum in Chicago, Illinois, last year while attempting to alert her community to their presence. As BOSSIP previously reported, Martinez was labeled a domestic terrorist in the aftermath and was charged with assaulting and “ambushing” federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz. Those charges were ultimately dismissed with prejudice, meaning that they cannot be brought against her again.

While the dismissal of criminal charges is good, Martinez isn’t satisfied. The United States Government, including but not limited to Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, told full-throated lies about not only Ms. Martinez, but also Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Martinez and her legal counsel, Christopher Parente, want the public record to reflect those lies and her truth with the release of the body camera videos from Exum’s POV, as well as the video from the two other agents involved in her shooting.

According to ABC News, a federal judge has granted that wish. U.S. District Judge Georgia Alexakis has granted the motion to allow the public release of not only the body camera footage, but also photographs, FBI reports, and all other evidence connected to the case.

Said Parente:

“The government should not be permitted to wage this campaign against Ms. Martinez while actively suppressing the objective evidence that she could use to counteract those efforts,” Parente wrote.

One of the most damning pieces of evidence against Exum’s puts his bloody zeal of full display. He sent over 40 text messages to his family and friends, bragging unabashedly about how well he shot Ms. Martinez.

“I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys,” one of those messages said.

When Parente pressed Exum about his intention in these texts, the agent replied:

“I am a firearms instructor and I take pride in my shooting skills.”

Parente then asked, “So you’re bragging that you shot her five times and gets seven holes, five shots? Are you literally bragging about this?”

Exum responded, “I’m just saying five shots, seven holes.”

These are the types of people who are stalking the streets of American cities, armed to the teeth, and given “complete immunity” by the Trump administration.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Drops 'The Fall-Off', Fans Are Begging Him Not To Retire

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event

    Netflix Celebrates 'Bridgerton' Royalty At Atlanta's 'Dinner With Bevy' Event

    Global Grind
    ASCAP 18th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

    ‘LL Cool J Tried to Get Me in Rehab’ — Maia Campbell Reveals Her Co-Star’s $60K Offer To Help Her Get Sober

    MadameNoire
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 03, 2026

    The New June Ambrose Shoe Drop Is Already Turning Heads

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Da Peach Holder: Da Brat Says She Turned Down ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Cites Cast Conflict Concerns—’My Temper Is Pretty Short’

    Comment
    Michael asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Comment
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: ‘You Want Rihanna, Huh?’

    Comment
    Shaboozey and SZA
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Nope, Not SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Boo’d Up: SZA & Shaboozey Dating Rumors Debunked

    Comment
    Miss Quad x King
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close