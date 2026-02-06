Expose It All: Federal Judge Approves Release Of Body Camera Video From Marimar Martinez Shooting

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Marimar Martinez was shot five times by a Customs and Border Patrol agent named Charles Exum in Chicago, Illinois, last year while attempting to alert her community to their presence. As BOSSIP previously reported, Martinez was labeled a domestic terrorist in the aftermath and was charged with assaulting and “ambushing” federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz. Those charges were ultimately dismissed with prejudice, meaning that they cannot be brought against her again.

While the dismissal of criminal charges is good, Martinez isn’t satisfied. The United States Government, including but not limited to Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, told full-throated lies about not only Ms. Martinez, but also Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Martinez and her legal counsel, Christopher Parente, want the public record to reflect those lies and her truth with the release of the body camera videos from Exum’s POV, as well as the video from the two other agents involved in her shooting.

According to ABC News, a federal judge has granted that wish. U.S. District Judge Georgia Alexakis has granted the motion to allow the public release of not only the body camera footage, but also photographs, FBI reports, and all other evidence connected to the case.

Said Parente:

“The government should not be permitted to wage this campaign against Ms. Martinez while actively suppressing the objective evidence that she could use to counteract those efforts,” Parente wrote.

One of the most damning pieces of evidence against Exum’s puts his bloody zeal of full display. He sent over 40 text messages to his family and friends, bragging unabashedly about how well he shot Ms. Martinez.

“I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys,” one of those messages said.

When Parente pressed Exum about his intention in these texts, the agent replied:

“I am a firearms instructor and I take pride in my shooting skills.” Parente then asked, “So you’re bragging that you shot her five times and gets seven holes, five shots? Are you literally bragging about this?” Exum responded, “I’m just saying five shots, seven holes.”

These are the types of people who are stalking the streets of American cities, armed to the teeth, and given “complete immunity” by the Trump administration.