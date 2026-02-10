Close
Megan Thee Lover Girl Goes All Out For Klay Thompson's Birthday

Megan Thee Lover Girl Goes All Out For Boyfriend Klay Thompson’s Birthday, Hosts Beachside Brunch & Bone Thugs Birthday Bash

Published on February 10, 2026
Her man, her man, her man!

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Johnny Nunez

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, so it’s only right his other half, Megan Thee Stallion, made the occasion extremely special.

The rapper kicked off the festivities with a romantic beachside brunch. Meg documented the sweet gesture with an Instagram reel, writing in her caption: “The first half of KLAY DAY 💙⚓️ Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise 👨🏽‍✈️

In the video, Megan showed clips of the pair enjoying a private picnic by the water. She also showcased her ensemble for the brunch, looking absolutely stunning in a polka-dot dress that emphasized all her famous curves. As for Klay, he kept it casual in a white shirt and matching shorts.

From Meg’s footage, it seems like this intimate outing was an opportunity for them to spend some quality time together, complete with blankets, a low table filled with pastries and fruit, and Meg’s beloved Frenchie, Foe. Another clip showed Thompson stripping down to his swim trunks to take a dip in the ocean while Megan watched.

As for the second half of Klay Day, the “Wanna Be” rapper brought the baller’s friends and family together for an extravagant birthday bash. After spending some quality time together, the happy couple changed into some fancier fits for the evening, attending a party planned by Megan.

Footage from the bash shows Thompson and Thee Stallion dancing together, as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performs live. The Mavericks player has said in the past that Bone Thugs was his favorite group as a kid and the first concert he ever attended, making the moment all the more special.

The couple looked like they were in their own world as they danced to “The Crossroads,” rocking back and forth as Thompson passionately recited the lyrics to Megan.

Happy Birthday, Klay!

