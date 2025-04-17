Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Held In Contempt

Canadian Clownery: Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Held In Contempt For Alleged Conduct During Recent Deposition

Published on April 17, 2025

The legal back and forth between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is far from over.

Megan Thee Stallion is asking for a judge to reprimand Tory Lanez for his alleged conduct during a recent deposition. The Houston rapper and her legal team are calling his actions, “disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation.”

According to reports from TMZ, Meg’s attorney has filed a motion asking for the court to show cause why Lanez should not be held in contempt in the civil case Megan filed against blogger Milagro Cooper. The lawsuit against Cooper claims the blogger “has used her social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about [Megan] at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson.”

When the Canadian rapper–who is currently in prison–was recently called to give his deposition, Megan’s attorney says he acted like he didn’t understand the meaning of basic words, including “discuss” and “approve.” They also claim Tory insulted Megan’s attorney’s appearance, making “petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance—an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions.”

The lawsuit also includes an email from the law firm representing Tory Lanez in his criminal trial appeal, in which they claim they do not represent Lanez in the civil matter and would not fight Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys if they asked the court to hold him in contempt.

Milagro’s lawyer also told Meg’s team that he wants to make it “crystal clear” he does not represent Lanez.

“We have no control over him or his conduct and frankly his conduct wasted our time as well,” the attorney said, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Tory Lanez was convicted of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm back in 2022 after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

