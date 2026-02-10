Close
Celebrity

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up

Trouble In Patriots Paradise Confirmed: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up, Sources Say Reconciliation Remains Possible

Published on February 10, 2026
It’s a wrap! Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ rumored breakup has been confirmed, after increased speculation surrounding their relationship during Super Bowl weekend.

Source: Anna Webber/ Jim McIsaac

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair “recently broke up,” but added that a reconciliation remains possible for the rapper and the NFL wide receiver.

“Cardi and Stefon recently broke up, but it’s possible they get back together, and this could just be for right now,” the source said. “She is focused on her upcoming tour and family while figuring out their next steps.”

As previously reported, the update came hours after Cardi fueled breakup rumors on Super Bowl Sunday when she was asked at Saturday’s Fanatics Super Bowl party whether she had an inspiring message for Diggs ahead of the game.

The rapper responded only with “good luck” before walking away.

Further speculation intensified after the Super Bowl when both Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Cardi’s social media activity later that night centered on Bad Bunny’s halftime show, where she made a guest appearance, as well as teasing the start of her forthcoming Little Miss Drama Tour.

The split comes after Stefon teased that he could pop the question to Belcalis. When asked by reporters whether Cardi would be “getting her ring” after the Super Bowl, he replied:

“It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? I gotta get mine first, though.”

The rapper and NFL player first started dating in late 2024, soon after Cardi’s split from her estranged husband, Offset. After continued relationship rumors from public outings in early 2025, the couple made their romance “Instagram official” in June before welcoming a son together in November 2025.

Despite news of the breakup, Cardi appears unbothered. The rapper posted a video Monday showing herself buying a rainbow Audemars Piguet watch valued at approximately $200,000.

What do YOU think about Cardi and Stefon Diggs’ split?

