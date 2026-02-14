ATL Event Empress Elly B Hosts Star-Studded ‘In Her Presence’ Galentine’s Day Celebration, Extravagant Excellence Ensues

Atlanta’s premier event empress hosted a star-studded “In Her Presence” Galentine’s Day Celebration, and ALL your faves were in attendance.

Eliana “Elley B” Baucicault brought out housewives, influencers, actresses, journalists, business baddies, and philanthropists for a one-of-a-kind Galentine’s soiree.

Designed and planned by Elly B Events and powered by B Scene Collective, “In Her Presence” transformed the Factory Atlanta into a sisterhood celebrating soireé complete with a lush floral installation, dramatic draping, custom fabrication, and candlelit tablescapes.

Seen on the scene were Bravo baddies Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton…

as well as Dr. Jackie, Dr. Contessa, and Miss Quad.

Also spotted were Tiarra Monet, Brittany Renner, designer Melissa Mitchell, Yandy Smith, Master Connecter agency head Nichole Harmon, and Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson.

Guests were treated to a multi-sensory lineup that included a live string trio, saxophonist, spoken word artist, and DJ set, along with a curated cocktail hour featuring a champagne bar, cotton candy mocktail cart, and a perfume experience station.

More than just a baddie buffet and Galentine’s Day celebration, “In Her Presence” centered on connection and included moments of interaction, like when Black-owned caviar brand Caviar Dream led the group in a caviar bump experience.

B Scene Collective’s attention to detail shone through as guests enjoyed Hennessy craft cocktails, including the “In her Presence” Pomegranate Smash, the “Love Letter” Smoked Italian Cosmo, and “The Soft Life” chocolate martini.

Ultimately, the soirée showcased B Scene Collective’s party planning prowess and Elly B’s trademark attention to detail that continues to elevate the ATL event scene.

What do YOU think about ATL’s “IN Her Presence” Galentine’s Day soireé?

