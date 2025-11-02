Celebrity

Influencers Announce Atlanta's 'Creator Palooza Week'

Influencers Announce Atlanta's 'Creator Palooza Week'

Influencers in Atlanta unite for 'Creator Palooza Week', a celebration of the city's thriving creative community and its fast-paced content production.

Published on November 2, 2025

This week, Atlanta will become the epicenter of culture, creativity, and commerce for “Creator Palooza Week.”

Creator Palooza Week
Source: Creator Palooza Week

Produced by BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital), the week-long celebration runs from November 3–9, bringing together creators, brands, and audiences to “showcase the bold influence of today’s digital and cultural tastemakers” with events, networking, and awards celebrating the best and brightest of ATL’s influencer culture.

An official press release reports that the week will be backed by big brands. Returning partner Walt Disney World Resort will power signature moments throughout the week, while Publicis Groupe hosts the first-ever Creator Upfronts on November 7, connecting creators with brand and agency leaders.

Additional partners include Hotel Sages, ehko, Ivy Beauty, and My Code, reflecting a commitment to wellness, beauty, inclusion, and innovation.

“Every year, our goal is to expand the movement — new partners, bigger opportunities, and deeper community,” said LaToya Shambo, Founder & CEO of BGD Media in a statement. “This year’s partnerships reflect the evolution of the creator economy, where creators, brands, and audiences aren’t just engaging online but building real-world connections that move culture forward.”

Creator Palooza Week Lineup (Nov 3–9 | Atlanta, GA)


Things officially kick off on November 3 with Creator Restaurant Week. Presented with famed influencer @HungryHomegirl, it marks the first culinary component of Creator Palooza Week.

Participating restaurants, including ATL’s The Alden, SM44, Emilio’s, Mistora, and Vendure Kitchen and Cocktails, will offer custom menus, creator-hosted experiences, and opportunities for diners to become Palooza Tastemakers.

A press release adds that Creator Palooza’s Week Official Wellness and Hospitality Partner, Hotel Sages ,will host select creators during the week, offering luxury accommodations and curated wellness experiences. Winners of Creator Restaurant Week activations will also enjoy a Bali getaway hosted by Hotel Sages, “reinforcing the brand’s commitment to creativity, community, and comfort.”

Additionally, on November 7, the Creator Upfronts, in partnership with My Code, will spotlight multicultural creators and the brands that collaborate with them, highlighting the economic impact of creator-led initiatives.

The week concludes with the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards on November 9, powered by Walt Disney World. Creator Palooza Weeks reports that the event will honor 250 creators, brand partners, and media leaders for cultural excellence and community impact, with returning host Tiarra Monet joined by NeAndre Broussard, Co-Founder of Black Menswear.

ATL, are you attending Creator Palooza Week?

Additional info is available at CreatorPaloozaWeek.com.

