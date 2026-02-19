Close
News

The Valley: Persian Style Clip: GG Pettily Trolls Sky

‘The Valley: Persian Style’ Exclusive Clip: GG Gets Under Sky’s Skin With THIS Petty Present

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A The Valley: Persian Style cast member is dishing out a petty present to her nemesis, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Source: Shayan Asgharnia/ Bravo

In tonight’s new episode, we see the continuation of Sky and GG’s beef.

GG has launched a new jewelry line dubbed Valley Girl, and in the preview, she gathers “V” charm necklace gifts for the ladies, including Natasha, MJ, Tanin, Layla, and even Sky.

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo
The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

“Sky, I’m going to surprise her with a Valley Girl charm necklace,” says GG in a confessional. “V for Valley, because she loves the Valley so much. I kind of thrive off of this s***, so I mean, I thought it was great.”

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

GG then passes out the gifts and walks over to slide one Sky’s way, who looks less than pleased to receive it.

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo
The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

Meanwhile, Reza, Natasha, and Reza Jax weigh in with their thoughts.

Reza calls the gift giving “literally petty in the best way,” while Natasha notes it’s clearly done out of spite, and Reza Jax adds that GG’s actions are childish.

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo
The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

“But you know what? That’s Gigi,” says Reza Jax.

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

As for Sky, she shadily suggests the diamonds in the pendant are fake, something she, as a jeweler, would likely notice. She also mocks GG and notes that she’s gone from adult toys to jewelry.

“How is it that from sex toys now you’re doing the jewelry? She’s just so pathetic,” she says.

The Valley Persian Style
Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

Take an exclusive look below:

Tonight’s new episode is aptly titled “Golnesa in the Sky with (Lab) Diamonds“; check out an official description below.

Following her beef with Sky, Golnesa decides to start her own jewelry line, aptly named Valley Girl. Tanin enlists Reza Jackson’s modeling skills to prep for her upcoming skin care event.

Sky receives troubling news about her father’s declining health. Amir agrees to a vasectomy consultation.

Mercedes and Tommy bump heads when he misses pick-up at Shams’ school. The twilight open house is the backdrop for the fractured group’s awaited reunion.

A new episode of The Valley: Persian Style airs TONIGHT, Thursday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    White House 2/12/26

    Trump 'Cannot Decide What Is True' — Judge Slams Donald’s Disgusting Attempt To Remove Slavery Exhibits

    MadameNoire
    Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles

    Olandria Carthen Slays Cardi B’s Tour In Roberto Cavalli

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Black History Hidden Gems: Hazel Scott
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  lexdirects

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Piano Prodigy Turned TV Trailblazer Hazel Scott Was Blacklisted For Battling Racism

    Comment
    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX
    19 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Comment
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Comment
    75th NBA All-Star Game
    Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

    Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump’s ‘Clown Show’ Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

    Comment
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Birthday Boo’d Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close