A The Valley: Persian Style cast member is dishing out a petty present to her nemesis, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Source: Shayan Asgharnia/ Bravo

In tonight’s new episode, we see the continuation of Sky and GG’s beef.

GG has launched a new jewelry line dubbed Valley Girl, and in the preview, she gathers “V” charm necklace gifts for the ladies, including Natasha, MJ, Tanin, Layla, and even Sky.

“Sky, I’m going to surprise her with a Valley Girl charm necklace,” says GG in a confessional. “V for Valley, because she loves the Valley so much. I kind of thrive off of this s***, so I mean, I thought it was great.” Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

GG then passes out the gifts and walks over to slide one Sky’s way, who looks less than pleased to receive it.

Meanwhile, Reza, Natasha, and Reza Jax weigh in with their thoughts.

Reza calls the gift giving “literally petty in the best way,” while Natasha notes it’s clearly done out of spite, and Reza Jax adds that GG’s actions are childish.

“But you know what? That’s Gigi,” says Reza Jax. Source: The Valley: Persian Style / Bravo

As for Sky, she shadily suggests the diamonds in the pendant are fake, something she, as a jeweler, would likely notice. She also mocks GG and notes that she’s gone from adult toys to jewelry.

“How is it that from sex toys now you’re doing the jewelry? She’s just so pathetic,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below:

Tonight’s new episode is aptly titled “Golnesa in the Sky with (Lab) Diamonds“; check out an official description below.

Following her beef with Sky, Golnesa decides to start her own jewelry line, aptly named Valley Girl. Tanin enlists Reza Jackson’s modeling skills to prep for her upcoming skin care event. Sky receives troubling news about her father’s declining health. Amir agrees to a vasectomy consultation. Mercedes and Tommy bump heads when he misses pick-up at Shams’ school. The twilight open house is the backdrop for the fractured group’s awaited reunion.

A new episode of The Valley: Persian Style airs TONIGHT, Thursday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.