Close
Celebrity

Donald Trump shouts out Black friends at BHM White House event

Look At My African-Americans: Donald Trump Tries To Right Racist Rumors With White House BHM Program, Fails

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black History WH 2026
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Trump held a Black History Month program at the White House just one week after posting a video depicting the Obamas as apes, and his behavior belied any sense of unbiasedness. For example, he introduced the crowd to the only Black member of his cabinet, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, and the former tokenized HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson. Trump then trotted out his other “Black friends” in the form of Fox News talking head and DOJ lawyer Leo Terrell…

and Dr. Martin Luther King’s anti-abortion activist niece, Alveda King. The idea of a King relative licking Trump’s boots during Black History Month is…quite something.

No “Black friend” celebration would be complete without Black celebs, so Trump invoked the name of Mike Tyson, saying:

“Mike Tyson, Boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump’s a racist’ … Mike Tyson goes, ‘He’s not a racist, he’s my friend.’”

“He’s been there from the beginning, good times and bad. But Mike Tyson’s a great guy, and he was so loyal. Always been loyal.”

Trump also gave a weirdly fetishized shoutout to his new #1 fan, Onika Tanya Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, by commenting on her “so beautiful skin” and her fingernails.

“I said, Nikki, are they real? She said she didn’t want to get into that, but she was so beautiful”

Be clear, there aren’t enough Black celebrities, athletes, or politicians to make Black folks at large forget about Trump’s historically racist comments and behaviors. Everything from his housing discrimination lawsuits to his full-page ad slandering the now-Exonerated Five, we remember it all.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    White House 2/12/26

    Trump 'Cannot Decide What Is True' — Judge Slams Donald’s Disgusting Attempt To Remove Slavery Exhibits

    MadameNoire
    Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles

    Olandria Carthen Slays Cardi B’s Tour In Roberto Cavalli

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Black History Hidden Gems: Hazel Scott
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  lexdirects

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Piano Prodigy Turned TV Trailblazer Hazel Scott Was Blacklisted For Battling Racism

    Comment
    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX
    19 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Comment
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Comment
    75th NBA All-Star Game
    Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

    Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump’s ‘Clown Show’ Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

    Comment
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Birthday Boo’d Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close