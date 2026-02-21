Close
Michael Archer Jr. Reflects on D’Angelo’s & Angie Stone's Absence

Sorrow & Soul: D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Archer Jr. Speaks On Feeling ‘Cheated’ By Tragic Loss

Michael Archer Jr. opens up about feeling “cheated” after the loss of his father, D’Angelo, while still grieving his mother, Angie Stone.

Published on February 21, 2026
There wasn’t a dry eye in sight during ABC’s live special, Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring D’Angelo, as Michael Archer Jr. opened up about the deep pain of losing both of his parents within months of each other.

The tribute celebrated the life and cultural impact of D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, whose influence helped define an era of soul music. But the most heartbreaking moments came from his son, who spoke candidly about grief, unfinished conversations, and the future he believed they would share.

“I feel, like, cheated in a sense, you know, especially with my father. I was just excited for what the future held for us,” Archer Jr. said during the special.

That sense of loss is layered. Around June or July 2025, Archer Jr. said he noticed his father’s voice sounded weak during a phone call. “His voice sounded weak, but he was still trying to talk to me,” he recalled. Shortly after, he learned his father had been hospitalized with pancreatic cancer.

The news came while he was still mourning his mother, Angie Stone, who tragically died in a car crash just seven months earlier in March. The back-to-back losses were compounded by the passing of his grandmother, leaving the young artist to navigate unimaginable grief in a short span of time.

Despite the emotional weight, Archer Jr. has been focused on staying grounded. He shared that he has turned to music and weightlifting as outlets. More importantly, he revealed that he recently began therapy. “I just started with a therapist,” he said. “That’s been helping me.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards paid tribute to D’Angelo’s legacy with special performances by Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, and Leon Thomas. Archer Jr. described the moment as “bittersweet.” While proud to see his father honored on music’s biggest stage, the reality of his absence was undeniable. He also made it clear that in his mind, honoring his father goes hand in hand with honoring his mother.

As he steps into his own artistry, Archer Jr. is focused on creating music without labels.

“I do make songs that give you a feeling,” he explained. “Whether it’s good, bad, or makes you reflect the goal is just to make you feel SOMETHING… if you do that, then my job is done.”

He often references one of his father’s favorite quotes: “I never claimed neo-soul… I make black music.”

Earlier this month, Archer Jr. and his sister Imani marked their father’s first heavenly birthday on February 11. Imani shared a heartfelt message about the difficulty of adjusting to life without him, underscoring the depth of the family’s loss.

Throughout the special, artists including D-Nice, Ari Lennox, Andra Day, Lucky Daye, and Elmiene reflected on the lasting impact D’Angelo left on music and culture. Their tributes reinforced what fans have long known: his artistry reshaped modern soul and inspired a generation.

Still, beyond the accolades and performances, the most powerful reminder from the night was simple. Behind every legend is a family learning how to live with the silence they left behind.

“Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring the Legacy of D’Angelo,” is hosted by Rocsi Diaz and is now streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu.

