Nicki Minaj and Trump: Rapper Blasts Gavin Newsom

‘Keep The President’s Name Out Your Mouth!’ Nicki Minaj Doubles Down Defense Of Donald Trump While Torching The Newsoms

Nicki Minaj doubles down on her support for Donald Trump, showing off a signed Bible and slamming Gavin Newsom’s wife.

Published on February 22, 2026
In the ever-shifting landscape of 2026 celebrity politics, few transformations have been as dramatic as the relationship between Nicki Minaj and Trump. The rapstress, who once criticized the 45th and now 47th President’s immigration policies, has fully embraced her role as his number one fan. 

Donald Trump x Nicki Minaj
This past weekend, Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase what she described as “one of the most meaningful gifts” she has ever received: a signed “God Bless the USA” Bible from Donald Trump himself. According to Us Weekly, the autographed holy book, a signature edition endorsed by Trump and created by country singer Lee Greenwood, features the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights alongside traditional scripture.

Minaj’s public displays of affection for the Trump administration are no longer just social media banter; they have become a staple of her brand. In January 2026, she joined the President at a Treasury Department summit in Washington, D.C., to promote “Trump Accounts,” which are a federal investment program for newborns. During the event, Minaj and Trump were even pictured holding hands, a moment that went viral after Trump publicly gushed over her and joked about the length of her fingernails during a subsequent Black History Month event at the White House.

While her relationship with the White House is blooming, her bridge with her home state of California has effectively been burned. Nicki Minaj and Trump fans have watched as the rapper escalated her long-standing feud with Governor Gavin Newsom, whom she frequently refers to as “Newscum,” and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Nicki Minaj And Trump Team Up Against The Newsoms

The beef turned personal this month after Jennifer Siebel Newsom made comments during a San Francisco press conference, stating she “would not raise her children to think Donald Trump is an acceptable American leader.” Minaj, who has a history of grievances with the Governor over his alleged failure to address swatting incidents at her Los Angeles mansion, responded with a set of critical posts on February 21.

“Keep The President’s name out of your f***ing mouth!!!” Minaj wrote on X. “Teach them not to ignore bullying & harassment!!! Teach them that!”

Minaj claims that during one of several swatting calls to her home, police pointed firearms at her young son, and she alleges that Governor Newsom ignored her direct pleas for help. In her latest social media blitz, she accused the First Partner of having an “extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” and suggested the Governor’s administration was utilizing “paid actors” to protest.

As previously reported, Minaj’s political pivot has seen her align with conservative heavyweight organizations. In December 2025, she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. Sharing the stage with Erika Kirk—the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed earlier that year—Minaj spoke about her journey toward faith and her admiration for Vice President JD Vance.

Despite fierce backlash from the music community and a viral apology from comedian Mike Epps for making crude jokes about her political ties, Minaj remains undeterred. For the “Queen of Rap,” the alliance with Trump isn’t just a phase, it’s a crusade for what she calls real music.

