No Shade, All ‘Tea?’ Fans Suspect Tyla ‘Two Fingers’ Trolled Yung Miami After Seemingly Dropping Drama Over ‘Chanel’

Yung Miami and Tyla may have buried their luxury hatchet but some fans are clocking shade from the South African beauty.

Published on February 22, 2026
Tyla x Yung Miami
Source: Jeff Kravitz/Prince Williams

Tyla and Yung Miami may have ended their luxury beef over a shared interest in receiving gifts from Chanel; however, fans are speculating that the South African beauty is throwing shade at Caresha.

The “Water” singer posted a video of herself dancing to the former City Girls’ new single and though many saw it as an olive branch, a few fans are calling cap despite Caresha reposting the clip to her own Instagram story.

“She playing in her face,” one user commented.

“Miami was beefing with herself because Tyla don’t give one f***,” said another.

Yung Miami has been desperately trying to revive her musical career and took great issue with Tyla releasing her “Chanel” track, claiming that the singer stole the idea after hearing her track on the same subject matter. According to Caresha, she played her song “Take Me To Chanel” for the Grammy winner, who then took the inspiration and ran with it. Tyla’s track and visuals made it into the public eye while Yung Miami’s song snippet became little more than internet lore.

Nonetheless, Caresha seems to have moved on completely from their short-lived beef, focusing instead on her track “Tea Time.” The song originally received mixed reviews from listeners online, but it has since grown a loyal following of people who love it. The catchy hook, ‘you know it’s tea when you see them two fingers touchin’, and Miami’s signature delivery filled with bars featuring all the latest sayings from the dolls, is helping to push the song forward.

She also took a page out of her fellow City Girl JT’s bag with a stripped down track called “Newsflash,” on which she chronicles her rise to the top from humble beginnings. Reminiscent of JT’s track “No Bars” in its raw approach, Miami talks about holding her man down and mentions being 96 Lil Kim on the track while also saying “can’t stop, won’t stop.” Chile.

Well, at least the gworls are no longer fighting… over Chanel.

