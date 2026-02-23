Close
Sloane Stephens Files for Divorce From Jozy Altidore

From Middle School Sweethearts To Splitsville: Sloane Stephens & Jozy Altidore Announce Divorce

Published on February 23, 2026
Another one bites the dust.

Love looked good on Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore, but even picture-perfect pairings can hit a breaking point.

The 2017 US Open champ and the former English Premier League and MLS baller are officially calling it quits. Insiders close to the couple say this is an amicable split. No messy Instagram unfollows. Just two grown adults choosing peace.

Stephens broke the news herself on her Instagram Stories.

“Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage. With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding and continued support.”

According to TMZ, Stephens filed divorce documents earlier this month in Florida, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She also noted the two have a prenup in place. Translation: the paperwork is neat and tidy. No drawn-out financial drama expected. Altidore does have a child from a previous relationship, but the couple doesn’t share any children together.

Sloane and Jozy go way back and were middle school sweethearts at Boca Prep in Florida. They reconnected years later, made it official, and in April 2019 announced their engagement. By Jan. 1, they were saying “I do” at the oceanfront St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. New Year’s Day wedding.

On paper, it felt like a power couple fairy tale. Grand Slam champion meets global soccer star. But sometimes the real win is knowing when to walk away.

Stephens has been focused on rebuilding her momentum after battling injuries over the past few seasons. She’s quietly been in her comeback era.

In January, she competed at the Australian Open, though she suffered a first-round exit. Still, she’s not folding. She’s set to hit the court again for the WTA 500 in Mérida, Mexico, later this month. And let’s not forget, she’s been expanding her résumé off the court too, stepping into her broadcasting bag with appearances on ESPN and TNT. Tennis analyst Sloane? We love to see it.

As for Altidore, he’s also making boss moves beyond the pitch. It was recently reported that he’s invested in an Oklahoma City soccer team alongside Russell Westbrook and other partners. Athlete to investor pipeline activated.

So while the marriage may be over, the grind is not.

