Star Power And Surprise: Inside The 2025 ESPY Awards

Source: Amy Sussman, Michael Buckner

Hollywood sizzled on Wednesday, July 16, as the biggest names in sports and entertainment collided at the 2025 ESPY Awards, lighting up the Dolby Theatre for a night of jaw-dropping wins, emotional tributes, incredible fashion, and unforgettable moments.

Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the evening kicked off with an awkward and at times risque monologue from the 37-year-old comic, before the spotlight turned to the year’s most epic athletic achievements.

Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

In case you missed it, here’s what went down at last night’s award show.

Simone Biles Stole the Show—Again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Won Big, and Oscar Robertson Was Honored With the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

Gymnastics queen Simone Biles twirled her way to Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance.

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Wearing a sparkling dark blue Zac Posen gown, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist thanked ESPN for giving female athletes more coverage and representation over the years. She also carved out a bit of time to pay tribute to the victims lost in the tragic July 4th Texas Flash Floods.

“Before I get into it, I first want to offer my sincere condolences and prayers to all those impacted by the devastating flash flooding on July 4 in Central Texas,” the 28-year-old athlete said. “Our words can’t replace the pain, but our hearts are with you during this tragic time.”

Biles went on to thank her fans, family, and all of the “teammates,” “competitors, and “coaches” that stood by her side over the years through thick and thin.

The athlete took a mental health break during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sparking global conversations about athlete wellness and resilience. Her comeback in 2024 was nothing short of legendary. The decorated gymnast led Team USA to gold during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics final at the Paris Olympics, earning her fifth gold medal in the process.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you,” she told the crowd.

Biles’ big win at Wednesday’s ceremony makes her a seven-time ESPY winner.

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cleaned up a major win as the Best NBA Player after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to their best season in a decade.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 27-year-old point guard told the crowd as he battled through nerves. “To achieve your dreams, it takes a village, and my village has been nothing short of special since the start of this journey.”

In June, following his team’s 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7, Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into the history books by becoming one of the few players to win both the NBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. According to ESPN, the only others to achieve this rare feat are Michael Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Willis Reed.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

But he wasn’t the only NBA legend who won big. Oscar “The Big O” Robertson received the prestigious Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his groundbreaking work in athlete labor rights. While many remember Robertson for his stunning NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, he was also a pioneer off the court. As president of the NBA Players Association (1965–1974), Robertson filed a historic antitrust lawsuit that led to modern free agency in pro basketball, a move that reshaped athlete empowerment across all sports, WISN noted.



Hit the flip to see more highlights from the 2025 ESPY Awards.