Star Power And Surprise: Inside The 2025 ESPY Awards
Sizzling Sports Stars Slay: Here’s What Happened At The 2025 ESPYS
Hollywood sizzled on Wednesday, July 16, as the biggest names in sports and entertainment collided at the 2025 ESPY Awards, lighting up the Dolby Theatre for a night of jaw-dropping wins, emotional tributes, incredible fashion, and unforgettable moments.
Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the evening kicked off with an awkward and at times risque monologue from the 37-year-old comic, before the spotlight turned to the year’s most epic athletic achievements.
In case you missed it, here’s what went down at last night’s award show.
Simone Biles Stole the Show—Again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Won Big, and Oscar Robertson Was Honored With the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage
Gymnastics queen Simone Biles twirled her way to Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance.
Wearing a sparkling dark blue Zac Posen gown, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist thanked ESPN for giving female athletes more coverage and representation over the years. She also carved out a bit of time to pay tribute to the victims lost in the tragic July 4th Texas Flash Floods.
“Before I get into it, I first want to offer my sincere condolences and prayers to all those impacted by the devastating flash flooding on July 4 in Central Texas,” the 28-year-old athlete said. “Our words can’t replace the pain, but our hearts are with you during this tragic time.”
Biles went on to thank her fans, family, and all of the “teammates,” “competitors, and “coaches” that stood by her side over the years through thick and thin.
The athlete took a mental health break during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sparking global conversations about athlete wellness and resilience. Her comeback in 2024 was nothing short of legendary. The decorated gymnast led Team USA to gold during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics final at the Paris Olympics, earning her fifth gold medal in the process.
“I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you,” she told the crowd.
Biles’ big win at Wednesday’s ceremony makes her a seven-time ESPY winner.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cleaned up a major win as the Best NBA Player after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to their best season in a decade.
“It’s a dream come true,” the 27-year-old point guard told the crowd as he battled through nerves. “To achieve your dreams, it takes a village, and my village has been nothing short of special since the start of this journey.”
In June, following his team’s 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7, Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into the history books by becoming one of the few players to win both the NBA MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. According to ESPN, the only others to achieve this rare feat are Michael Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Willis Reed.
But he wasn’t the only NBA legend who won big. Oscar “The Big O” Robertson received the prestigious Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his groundbreaking work in athlete labor rights. While many remember Robertson for his stunning NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, he was also a pioneer off the court. As president of the NBA Players Association (1965–1974), Robertson filed a historic antitrust lawsuit that led to modern free agency in pro basketball, a move that reshaped athlete empowerment across all sports, WISN noted.
Hit the flip to see more highlights from the 2025 ESPY Awards.
Suni Lee Was Crowned the Best Comeback Athlete, Coco Gauff Won Her Second ESPY, the Red Carpet Sizzled, and Busta Rhymes Brought the Beats
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee was honored as Best Comeback Athlete, and her story is one of the night’s most powerful moments. The Auburn University star returned to gymnastics in 2024 after publicly battling two rare kidney diseases, defying odds and reclaiming her place as one of the sport’s biggest athletes. Lee, 22, boasts six Olympic medals, including an all-around gold at Tokyo 2020, three World Championship medals, along with five U.S. Championship medals.
“Winning this award means so much more than I can say,” the athlete said as she accepted the award wearing a shimmering gold dress. “When I was diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases, I was told I would never compete again, but I refused to believe that. There were days when I felt scared, defeated, and alone, but I always found strength around me.”
Lee thanked her parents and Dr. Marcia Faustin, the co-head physician for the U.S. gymnastics women’s national team, for their support along the way.
Although she wasn’t in the room, Coco Gauff won Best Tennis Player for the second year in a row. The 20-year-old Grand Slam champion took to X to thank fans and celebrate her win.
“Woke up to finding out I won another ESPY!! Ahhhh thank youuuu,” she wrote on July 17.
Busta Rhymes brought the heat with a high-energy performance of some of his biggest hits. The 53-year-old hip-hop icon turned the crowd up with a medley consisting of “Look At Me Now,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and his 2002 hit, “Pass the Courvoisier.”
And on the red carpet, fashion sizzled. Ciara, who never misses an ESPY red carpet, put together a fierce look to support husband Russell Wilson. She turned heads in a soft, off‑the‑shoulder champagne gown adorned with silver sequins and rhinestones, complemented by her platinum blonde waves, nude gloss, and a diamond choker.
Wilson stunned in a dark blue velvet suit jacket and black pants.
Olympian Jordan Chiles brought major fashion energy in a sculptural, woven Cong Tri mini‑dress. A dramatic half‑moon skirt, plunge neckline, and bubble‑skirt structure gave it a ballet‑meets‑avant‑garde feel.
Water‑polo gold medalist Ashleigh Johnson closed out the night in crisp style, rocking a wide‑leg, quilted white suit paired with a tiny trunk bag. She topped it all off with baroque pearl chokers and cowrie shells braided through her hair.
Rounding out the standout looks, multi‑talented LSU star Flau’jae Johnson turned heads in a sleek silver chain-link gown that perfectly showcased her sculpted arms.
Heroes Sloane Stephens, David Walters, Erin Regan, and More Were Honored
The ESPYs weren’t just about highlights and hardware. They honored real-life heroes, too. First Responders David Walters and Erin Regan—former athletes who now serve the Greater L.A. area as firefighters—were honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The duo battled the furious flames that impacted the Altadena and Palisades region of the city earlier this year.
Katie Schumacher-Cawley, head coach of Penn State women’s volleyball, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and tennis star Sloane Stephens was also honored on Wednesday, becoming the first tennis player to receive the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for her philanthropy work with the Sloane Stephens Foundation. The organization provides underserved children with tennis classes and empowers them to dream big off the court.
“I’m so honored to be here tonight, to accept this award in the name of someone who meant too much to all of us,” Stephens told the audience at the ESPY Awards as she dazzled in a beaming white dress.
An alumnus of the program, Mia Parker, was in the audience, watching Stephens as she gave her acceptance speech. With the help of the Sloane Stephens Foundation, Parker was able to compete in national junior tournaments and will attend Clark Atlanta University on a tennis scholarship, according to Tennis.com.
“When I first met Mia, she was nine years old, this tiny powerhouse with a backhand like she’d been playing forever,” Stephens said of the incredible student. “What I didn’t know then was that we were starting a journey together….this just isn’t a passion project, it’s my purpose…and while I’m proud of my titles, nothing compares to watching one of our kids win at life.”
From Simone Biles’ continued dominance to Suni Lee’s courage, from Coco Gauff’s rise to Oscar Robertson’s legacy, the 2025 ESPY Awards proved once again that greatness in sports is about more than just winning; It’s about impact, heart, and the stories that inspire us all. Take a look at a few other stars that won big at last night’s ESPY Awards.
More Big Winners:
Best WNBA Player: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Best College Athletes: JuJu Watkins (USC) & Cooper Flagg (Duke)
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin, NHL all-time goals leader
Best Soccer Player: Christian Pulisic, AC Milan & USMNT
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
Best NFL Player: Saquon Barkley, Eagles
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby
Were you tuned into all of the action at the ESPY Awards last night? Tell us in the comments below.
