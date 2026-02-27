Close
CheMinistry Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Seen On The Scene: Drew Sidora & Tyler Lepley Headline CheMinistry’s 10-Year Anniversary Experience, ‘Kicks & Conversation’ Commence

The relationship platform recently celebrated a major milestone with some big names in attendance. Check out some photos from the event!

Published on February 27, 2026
  • The 10-year anniversary event featured thoughtful spaces and activities to encourage reflection, connection, and deeper dialogue.
CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

Relationship expert Chanel Nicole Scott’s CheMinistry just hit a major milestone and celebrated with an experience that brought out tastemakers, talent, and a real housewife for a real conversation.

The brand recently hosted “Kicks & Conversations,” an elevated, invite-only 10-year-anniversary night at a secret Buckhead mansion in Atlanta, bringing together more than 150 creatives and cultural movers for a room that was equal parts luxe and intentional.

If you’ve never heard of CheMinistry, here’s the simplest way to put it: it’s the relationship platform funded by Chanel Nicole Scott, author, relationship expert, and the person a lot of folks straight-up call the “Queen of Relationship Talk”, built around the idea that conversation isn’t entertainment, it’s a catalyst. The brand started from one core question: how do you create and maintain a healthy, sustainable relationship? It grew from intimate gatherings into bigger rooms, bigger stages, and multi-platform media that keeps the same “let’s be honest for real” energy.

The entire night was designed in three phases — The Lab, The Midway, and The Conversation — so guests weren’t just “outside,” they were being guided through spaces that encouraged reflection, connection, and then a deeper dialogue once the room was warmed up.

The Lab set the tone with immersive visuals and that slower, more present vibe; The Midway flipped it into playful culture and nostalgia (think sneaker-inspired energy, games, photo moments, and just enough chaos to get people laughing together). Then The Conversation brought everybody back to the point — talking love, partnership, growth, and longevity like adults, not a timeline debate.

Drew Sidora and Tyler Lepley were the featured stars of the night, alongside entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, with Chanel hosting in CheMinistry’s signature unscripted style; candid, layered, and meant to make the audience feel like participants, not spectators.

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

The celebrity attendance matched the moment, too, with additional guests including Mimi Faust, Taral Hicks Dawson, Just Brittany, Nzinga Imani, Nehemiah “Neo” Davis, and Alvin Garrett, basically a mix of reality TV familiarity, entertainment names, and Atlanta culture all in one room.

There was a welcome performance by Alyssa J Ballerina, live music from Jhonni Blaze with DJ King Chivalry on the sounds, a custom fragrance bar (Scent Souk) where guests made their own scent, plus the kind of “I didn’t know I needed this” extras like a massage station, a Writing Lab activation, and even a basketball shootout to keep the energy playful. And for the sweet tooth crowd, milkshakes and funnel cakes had their own moment, with specialty cocktails and curated food keeping everything feeling upscale without getting stiff.

Zooming out, that’s what CheMinistry has been building for a decade: rooms where people can be fly, have fun, and still leave with something that sticks, because the brand has grown beyond live panels into a wider media ecosystem (including its shows and “Relationships Matter” platform) while staying rooted in the same mission of intentional connection. If the 10th anniversary is any sign, they’re not just celebrating longevity — they’re setting the tone for what relationship conversations can look like when they’re curated with care, culture, and a little bit of luxury.

Check out some photos from the event below!

JUST BRITTANY IN THE BUILDING!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

JHONNI BLAZE LOOKIN’ SPLENDID!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

LOOK AT THE MATERIAL

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

NZINGA IMANI POPPED OUT!

NZINGA IMANI at CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

THE WOMAN WITH THE PLAN, CHANEL SCOTT

Chanel Scott at CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

BLACK EXCELLENCE!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

ALL SMILES FOR ALVIN GARRETT

Alvin Garrett
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

DENNIS MCKINLEY, MIMI & BRITTANY ENJOYING THE VIBES

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

THE MARVELOUS MIMI FAUST

Mimi Faust
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

DREW SIDORA DAZZLING

Drew Sidora at CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

DENNIS, CHANEL & DREW

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

CHANEL & MIMI

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

WELL DESERVED!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

A SUCCESSFUL NIGHT!

CheMinistry's Luxe 10-Year Anniversary
Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

Seen On The Scene: Drew Sidora & Tyler Lepley Headline CheMinistry's 10-Year Anniversary Experience, 'Kicks & Conversation' Commence

