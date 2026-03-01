Close
Celebrity

#ImageAwards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Ovation

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says ‘I Love Being Black’

We love us, for real--and so does the audience at the NAACP Image Awards, who showered Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo with praise in the wake of their N-word incident at the BAFTAs.

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


“Don’t worry, we got it!”

That was the mood inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the audience gave a sweeping standing ovation to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, in the wake of the N-word being hurled at them at the BAFTAs.

57th NAACP Image Awards
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

Before presenting the first award of the evening, Regina Hall paused the Deon Cole-hosted ceremony and turned her attention to the audience, acknowledging the Sinners stars’ attendance.

“Take a moment for the two kings in the audience,” she said, pointing out Jordan and Lindo seated in the front rows.

Then, directly to the actors, she added:

“I just send you so much love for your class.”

Later, Lindo joined Sinners director Ryan Coogler onstage to present an award and officially acknowledged the BAFTAs incident on-camera.

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” said Lindo, likening it to a “classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

Michael B. Jordan later hit the stage to accept the trophy for Entertainer of the Year and celebrated his Blackness.

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

After beating out the likes of Teyana Taylor and Cynthia Erivo for the top honor, he spoke candidly about what the Image Awards have meant to him over the years.

“I always love being here,” he began, calling the night “a reunion of sorts” and recalling coming out from New Jersey during the summers to a space where he “always felt encouraged” and “celebrated and nourished.”

57th NAACP Image Awards
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

He also dedicated the award to his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

“Honestly, I got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman, my brother,” he said, noting that “our time here on this planet is short.”

Before closing, he thanked his team and family for helping him “keep going and keep being solid as best I could,” ad he added a perfect Black History Month reflection.

“I love being Black. I love y’all.”

We love you too, MBJ!

What do YOU think about Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan’s NAACP Image Awards acknowledgement?

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton

    'This My Man!' NeNe Leakes Pops Out At Grizzlies Game With New Boo — Here’s Everything We Know About Arthur Horne III

    MadameNoire
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

    T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Hip-Hop Wired
    LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – Intense Hydration Lip Treatment with Vitamin C

    Nourish & Protect: 5 Beauty Products To Shop In Honor of National Strawberry Day

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Lionsgate's HBCU Band x Michael collab asset

    FAMU’s Marching 100, Southern’s Human Jukebox & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom Of The South Honor Michael Jackson Ahead Of ‘Michael’ Premiere

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Carnival Season 2026 stunners
    35 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Feathered Royalty, Act Accordingly! A Gallery Of Flawlessly Feathered Fine Tings Who Set Di Road ABLAZE During Carnival Season 2026

    Comment
    Buddy Guy and Miles Caton attend Variety Hitmakers 2025 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Passing The Torch! Living Legend Buddy Guy Makes Tiny Desk Debut With ‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton

    Comment
    MISTR's National PrEP Day
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Cardi Fans Fuel Feud Flames Amid ‘SNL’ Frenzy, React To Claims She Blew Up Backstage Over Nicki Joke

    Comment
    Tory Lanez x Megan Thee Stallion
    Court Case  |  lexdirects

    Sorry, Tory! CA Supreme Court Refuses Review Of Tory Lanez’s Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Meghann Thee Reporter Enters The Chat

    Comment
    Swat on the scene 2300 block of West Pershing Road
    Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

    Sue The Police: Jury Awards Black Family In Chicago $5.7 Million Over 2018 Raid-Gone-Wrong

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close