Celebrity

Dept of Education unveils Charlie Kirk banner

GTFOHWTBS: Charlie Kirk’s Photo Placed Next To Booker T. Washington Outside Dept. Of Education Despite Calling College ‘Scam’

Published on March 2, 2026
Charlie Kirk Banner Added To Outside Of Department Of Education Building
Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Donald Trump’s America continues to try to convince us that Charlie Kirk, the slain right-wing instigator, was some sort of hero worthy of our praise, adulation, and public recognition. He was not that and he deserves absolutely nothing, but alas…

According to Yahoo! News, The Department of Education has unveiled a cartoonishly ridiculous banner of Kirk outside of the federal building next to truly educated heroes like Booker T. Washington and Catherine Beecher. These banners are part of a campaign about “American heroes of education” like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Anne Sullivan, and Ben Franklin yet somehow, Charlie, who never finished college, gets to be memorialized next to these titans. Not only did Kirk not finish school, in 2022, he wrote a book called, wait for it…The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth.

Is the education in the room with us now?

The men and women on the wall next to Kirk stood for the exact opposite of his anti-intellectual agenda. Booker T. Washington was born enslaved and earned his way to attending Tuskegee University and worked to expand education opportunities for Black folks. Catherine Beecher was as staunch advocate for women’s education. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…well, the credentials are in the name.

When the internet caught wind of this noxious new aesthetic at the DOE, the commentary was pointed, pissed off, and pure comedic gold.

One commenter quipped: “Won’t be surprised if the DOJ hangs a banner of Epstein”.

Another reacted: “A flaming arrow and a bow will take care of that”.

Truthfully, we’re surprised that DOE didn’t unveil this banner with a Wrestlemania-style performance of Erika Kirk zip-lining from the roof in a shiny spandex leotard with fireworks and smoking machines. Seems very on-brand these days.

