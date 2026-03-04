Close
Celebrity

'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Library Is Officially Open!

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Clip: The Library Offically Opens–But Are Eliminated Queens Coming Back?!

Published on March 4, 2026
  • Juicy is sad after sending her drag mother Athena Dion home, but vows to make her proud.
  • The queens praise Juicy for standing strong and urge her to do what makes her proud.
  • Myki Meeks wins the reading challenge, earning $2,500, as Ru announces the eliminated queens may return.

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming, and we have an exclusive look at the library officially opening before some eliminated queens news shocks the Werk Room!

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The ladies return to the Werk Room, and they’re reeling after Athena Dion’s elimination.

Juicy is especially sad after sending her Drag Mother home and promises to make her proud.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

“I’m grateful to still be in this competition, regardless of the fact that I had to send a close friend home,” says the Miami stunner who’s the only one left from her drag family in the competition.

The ladies praise her for standing strong and urge her to make herself proud.

“F**k trying to please all these other people,” says NiNi Coco. “Do what the f***k you wanna you do because you’re a f***g star!”

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The attention then turns to the winner of the Rusical, Jane Don’t.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Jane says she feels affirmed after finally landing her second win, and also praises Myki Meeks for coming close to another win.

“I feel galvanized,” says Meeks, who didn’t “squabble the opportunity,” in the words of Briar Blush.

Kenya PleaseHer is also especially happy because she soared to the top…

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

and Discord Addams chimes in, noting that she thought she deserved a top spot as well.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Myki and Jane drag her back to reality and say they thought she’d be in the bottom and sent home instead of Athena — but Discord’s undeterred, noting that her confidence is her strength.

“It has gotten me all the way here and has kept me in the top in my head,” says the queen.

The ladies then reflect on being the top 7 before it’s time for a new mini challenge—and it’s a big one!

RuPaul announces that the library is officially open!

Darlene is first up, and she’s got a read for NiNi Coco and her drag closet, which has “a lot of a variety but no flavor.”

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Then it’s NiNi’s turn for payback, and she likens Darlene to a computer–without any gigs.

The reads continue with Kenya being likened to the “brick road” in the Wizard of Oz, NiNi having a face that only Casey Anthony would love, and Jane Don’t being on all-sex diet–and gaining 18 pounds.

Juicy then tries to read and gets absolutely zero laughs, but Jane Don’t soars.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

She likens Discord to Lurch from the Addams family and notes that “it’s safe to say that Kenya PleaseHer is one of the most talented girls in the competition.

“It’s not true, but it’s safe,” says Jane.

Ultimately, Myki comes out on top, and she’s gagged and $2,500 richer.

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Ru then names all of the eliminated queens, leaving the remaining queens confused–before saying “that doesn’t mean that they can’t come back to haunt you.”

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The clip ends on a cliffhanger with a mysterious door being opened as we wait to see which queens are coming back!

RuPaul's Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Who do YOU think is back to haunt the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Take an exclusive look below!

Watch an all-new #DragRace – FRIDAY at 8 p.m. on MTV!

