Close
Celebrity

Unbothered Pinky Cole Laughs Off Bankruptcy Buzz

Unbothered Pinky Cole Copiously Cackles At Plant-Based Bankruptcy Buzz Ahead Of #RHOA Debut—‘Damn, That’s Crazyyyy’

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie/Slutty Vegan proprietor Pinky Cole is entering her peach-holding era with headlines swirling, but she’s not letting the plant-based bankruptcy buzz steal her spotlight.

2024 Ebony Power 100 List - Arrivals
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

As reported by PEOPLE, the plant-based restaurant founder filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Mar. 2 in the state of Georgia. Court documents show she owes approximately 1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration, tied to a COVID-era Economic Injury Disaster Loan, along with nearly $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The total debt listed exceeds $ 1.3 million.

For those unfamiliar, Chapter 11 allows a business owner to reorganize debt while continuing operations. It doesn’t completely shut down the business. It is more of a restructure, which is why Georgia residents can still enjoy their Slutty Vegan, and the original has pivoted to a new business called Voagies.

Cole’s filing comes after a rocky year for her viral plant-based chain. In early 2025, the company entered into an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, a state-level alternative to bankruptcy. Cole temporarily gave up ownership before buying back the brand and its intellectual property weeks later. The move signaled both financial strain and fierce determination.

While some social media users followed closely, Cole addressed the chatter head-on. In a video shared by 11 Alive News, she appeared calm and confident, explaining that restructuring is part of entrepreneurship and growth. She made it clear she is still standing and still building.

Meanwhile, a post shared by Pinky added fuel to the online conversation, with the entrepreneur laughing off the situation.

In it, the entrepreneur is seen leaving her mansion with her dog and suitcases in tow.

“What people think happens after you file for bankruptcy,” she wrote over the video.

“Damn that’s crazzzzzzyyyyy,” she captioned the post.

Slutty Vegan, founded in 2018, exploded in Atlanta before expanding nationwide and reportedly reached a $ 100 million valuation at its peak. Rapid growth brought major overhead, and Cole previously told Forbes that corporate expenses once totaled 10 million dollars annually.

Now, with six locations still operating and a reorganization plan due in June, the entrepreneur is betting on resilience.

Bankruptcy headlines may trend for a moment. But if Pinky Cole has shown us anything, it is that she knows how to turn controversy into conversation and conversation into coins.

RELATED: Lying King’ Conundrum: K. Michelle And Drew Sidora Trade Shade After #RHOA Trailer Teases Their Songstress Skirmish: ‘No Power, No Truth’

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Dior - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row

    Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

    MadameNoire

    Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

    Hip-Hop Wired
    African American female is enjoying relaxing hair wash at beauty salon.

    Discover Some Of The Biggest Hairstyle Trends Of 2026

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners'

    The Best Movies To Watch Before The 2026 Oscars

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs In Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’

    Comment
    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Photocall
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here’s A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their Marvel-ous Romance

    Comment
    5 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Who Looked More Bangin’? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

    Comment
    Scary Movie asset
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close