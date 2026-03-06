Celebs Who’ve Popped Out For The Little Miss Drama Tour So Far
Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour
- The tour features surprise guest appearances by fellow rap stars, adding to the excitement and viral moments.
Cardi B‘s Little Miss Drama Tour has been moving exactly how the title suggests: loud, flashy, dramatic, and impossible to ignore—with a number of celebs popping in to support. The run launched on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and it’s scheduled to keep rolling through April 18, 2026, when it wraps in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. It’s Cardi’s first full headline arena tour in years, and from the jump, the whole thing has felt less like a regular rap show and more like a full-on spectacle built for the baddies—big costumes, big choreography, pyro, comedy, chaos, and a whole lot of personality.
A big reason the tour has had this much juice is that it’s backing Am I The Drama?, the long-awaited sophomore album Cardi dropped last September. Commercially, the album did exactly what a Cardi return needed to do: it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 first-week equivalent album units, including 110,000 streaming-equivalent units and 88,000 album sales, and it was also certified by the RIAA in late 2025. In other words, the album didn’t just arrive with hype—it arrived with real numbers, which made this tour feel like a proper victory lap and not just a comeback attempt.
Since the tour started, the response has been strong in every way that matters. Reviews have described the show as “outrageous,” “dramatic,” “cinematic,” “raunchy,” and “Cardi personified,” while multiple stops have been reported as sold out. Cardi also made history as the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, which says a lot about the demand around this run. Between the 37-song set, the theatrical staging, and Cardi still being able to make the whole thing feel funny and personal at the same time, fans have been treating these shows like events, not just concerts.
And honestly, one of the biggest reasons people keep talking about the Little Miss Drama Tour is the guest list. Cardi has been turning select stops into mini hometown reunions and crossover link-ups, bringing out artists who make perfect sense for the city, the song, or the moment. That’s what has made the run feel alive—every night has the energy that something could happen. With that in mind, here are all the celebrities who’ve popped out on Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour so far!
1. GloRilla
February 15 at Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)
Cardi kicked off the surprise-guest run in a big way by bringing out GloRilla during the first Kia Forum show. The pairing made perfect sense because “Tomorrow 2” is already one of those records that turns an arena into a scream-along the second the beat drops. It also helped set the tone for the tour’s guest strategy: Cardi wasn’t just bringing out random famous people; she was bringing out artists tied to real hits and real chemistry. Having Glo pop out that early in the run instantly let fans know the tour was going to keep delivering viral moments.
2. Kehlani
February 16 at Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)
Night two in Inglewood brought out Kehlani, and the energy shifted into something smoother and more emotional. She joined Cardi for “Safe,” their collaboration from Am I The Drama?, and also performed the Grammy-winning song, “Folded,” giving the show one of its more vocally rich moments. Reports after the show made it clear that this was one of the standout guest spots from the tour so far, with Cardi later praising Kehlani publicly and Kehlani returning the love. It was one of those appearances that reminded people Cardi’s world isn’t just turn-up records— it’s heartbreak, vulnerability, and vibes too.
3. Tyla
February 16 at Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)
Tyla also popped out during that same second Inglewood show, giving the night a slick global-pop bounce. She performed “Nice Guy” with Cardi and also did “Chanel,” which added a dance-heavy, ultra-stylish switch-up to the set. What made this cameo hit is that Tyla brought a different flavor than Cardi’s usual guest pool—lighter on aggression, heavier on cool, motion, and crossover appeal. It showed how the Am I The Drama? and the tour around it are bigger than one box, because Cardi can go from pure rap energy to polished international star power without losing the crowd for a second.
4. Blueface
February 16 at Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)
Blueface rounded out that guest-heavy second Forum date when he joined Cardi for “Thotiana.” Out of all the early cameos, this one probably felt the most chaotic in the exact way a Cardi show can thrive on. “Thotiana” already carries that rowdy West Coast energy, so having Blueface appear in Inglewood made the moment feel city-specific and built for the room. Even if the reaction to him as a public figure stays complicated, the performance itself still registered as one of the tour’s notable surprise appearances because it leaned directly into local flavor.
5. Rob49
March 4 at Toyota Center (Houston)
By the time the tour reached Houston, Cardi was still keeping the surprises coming, and Rob49 was first up. He joined her for “On Dat Money,” giving the show an extra dose of Southern rap energy before the bigger headline-making cameo later in the night. What makes Rob49’s appearance worth noting is that it showed Cardi isn’t only pulling A-list shock value—she’s also bringing out collaborators who fit the actual music and help the live set hit harder. In a two-hour production packed with visuals and theatrics, his appearance added a gritty jolt right in the middle of the spectacle.
6. Megan Thee Stallion
March 4 at Toyota Center (Houston)
Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston pop-out is probably the biggest surprise-guest moment of the tour so far. The hometown crowd at Toyota Center lost it when Megan joined Cardi for “WAP,” and coverage of the show made it clear the reaction was instant hysteria. Beyond just being a viral reunion, the moment mattered because it put two of rap’s biggest stars back together on one of the most culture-shifting records of the decade, and it happened in Megan’s own city, which made it hit even harder. It was the kind of cameo fans talk about before they even make it back to the parking lot.
So far, Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour has delivered exactly what fans wanted: a blockbuster rap show, a celebration of Am I The Drama?, and a guest list that keeps the timeline jumping. And with the tour still running through mid-April, there’s a good chance this list keeps growing before Cardi takes her final bow in ATL.
