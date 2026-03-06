Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B‘s Little Miss Drama Tour has been moving exactly how the title suggests: loud, flashy, dramatic, and impossible to ignore—with a number of celebs popping in to support. The run launched on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and it’s scheduled to keep rolling through April 18, 2026, when it wraps in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. It’s Cardi’s first full headline arena tour in years, and from the jump, the whole thing has felt less like a regular rap show and more like a full-on spectacle built for the baddies—big costumes, big choreography, pyro, comedy, chaos, and a whole lot of personality.

A big reason the tour has had this much juice is that it’s backing Am I The Drama?, the long-awaited sophomore album Cardi dropped last September. Commercially, the album did exactly what a Cardi return needed to do: it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 first-week equivalent album units, including 110,000 streaming-equivalent units and 88,000 album sales, and it was also certified by the RIAA in late 2025. In other words, the album didn’t just arrive with hype—it arrived with real numbers, which made this tour feel like a proper victory lap and not just a comeback attempt.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Since the tour started, the response has been strong in every way that matters. Reviews have described the show as “outrageous,” “dramatic,” “cinematic,” “raunchy,” and “Cardi personified,” while multiple stops have been reported as sold out. Cardi also made history as the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, which says a lot about the demand around this run. Between the 37-song set, the theatrical staging, and Cardi still being able to make the whole thing feel funny and personal at the same time, fans have been treating these shows like events, not just concerts.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And honestly, one of the biggest reasons people keep talking about the Little Miss Drama Tour is the guest list. Cardi has been turning select stops into mini hometown reunions and crossover link-ups, bringing out artists who make perfect sense for the city, the song, or the moment. That’s what has made the run feel alive—every night has the energy that something could happen. With that in mind, here are all the celebrities who’ve popped out on Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour so far!

1. GloRilla

February 15 at Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)

Cardi kicked off the surprise-guest run in a big way by bringing out GloRilla during the first Kia Forum show. The pairing made perfect sense because “Tomorrow 2” is already one of those records that turns an arena into a scream-along the second the beat drops. It also helped set the tone for the tour’s guest strategy: Cardi wasn’t just bringing out random famous people; she was bringing out artists tied to real hits and real chemistry. Having Glo pop out that early in the run instantly let fans know the tour was going to keep delivering viral moments.