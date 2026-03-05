Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Surprises Fans In Houston With Megan Thee Stallion

Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their hit song 'WAP' together, delighting the audience.
  • Megan and Cardi's friendship was previously rumored to be strained due to Megan's ex-boyfriend.
  • Cardi clarified she remains neutral and supportive of both Megan and her ex-boyfriend Pardi.

Cardi B treated her Houston audience to a guest appearance from a hometown hero.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Wednesday, March 4, Cardi performed for a sold-out crowd at Houston’s Toyota Center. While fans were just excited to see Little Miss Drama herself, she treated BardiGang to a big surprise, bringing out thee Houston hottie herself: Megan Thee Stallion.

The beloved rap duo took the stage together to perform their No. 1 hit “WAP,” which–unsurprisingly–had the crowd going wild. The performance began with Cardi rapping the first verse while seated on the stage in a sparkly red outfit. Then, she stood up to announce, “Ladies and gentlemen, your very own, Houston’s finest, Megan Thee Stallion!”

That’s when Megan rose up out of the stage floor via a trap door in a sparkly tartan mini skirt and matching top, jumping right into her verse on the 2020 hit song. Cardi hopped right back on the mic as Meg twerked, with Cardi playfully slapping Thee Stallion’s famous rear-end. Both of them dropped it low as shirtless male dancers tossed stacks of cash around the stage, making the crowd go wild.

After the show, Megan took to social media to post a picture of the two backstage, making kissy faces at the camera as push their faces against one another. Cardi reposted the sweet picture on X and added the message, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 thank you for coming.”

This reunion comes a little over a year after fans were convinced Megan Thee Stallion was keeping her distance from Cardi due to her relationship with Meg’s ex, Parison Fontaine.

Pardi was a writer on the Bronx rapper’s 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy. He went on to date Meg in 2020, which ended with a messy split in 2023 with allegations that he’d cheated on her.

Fast forward to February 2025, Pardison posted a snippet of an unreleased collab with Cardi that he was gearing up to drop, writing: “It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib. GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!!!”

The second this news made its way online, Megan’s fans immediately came for Cardi, claiming she was doing her friend dirty. In response to all the chatter, the former Love & Hip Hop star took to X Spaces to make it clear that she’s friends with both of them and she’s not picking a side.

“I wanna make this very clear. When I f**k with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their s**t,” she said. “Because when it comes to relationships, some bulls**t will always happen and one thing about me – I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f**k out of it. And both of y’all can attest to that that’s how I really am.

She continued,

“I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f**k with both of y’all and God forbid some s**t happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody s**t. None of that s**t is my f**king business. So stop f**king harassing me, stop calling me a f**ked up person, stop calling me a f**k b***h because that’s not what I am.”

Cardi and Pardi did end up dropping the song, “Toot It Up”–but judging from Meg’s surprise appearance at Cardi’s tour, it seems like there’s no hard feelings.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi B megan thee stallion News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The Grand Dîner du Louvre - Arrivals Photocall

    Olandria Carthen Is A Vision At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening

    Salon Scandal — Kenya Moore Fights Back After Judge Orders Her To Pay $87K In Rent Dispute

    MadameNoire
    Happy black family watching TV on sofa at home.

    What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs In Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’

    Comment
    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Photocall
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here’s A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their Marvel-ous Romance

    Comment
    5 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Who Looked More Bangin’? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

    Comment
    Scary Movie asset
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close