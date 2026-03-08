Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was arrested on Mar. 5 after allegedly punching a man outside of a Miami nightclub.

The four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time All-Star Game MVP, helped lead the Mist to a victory for their first Unrivaled league championship with a 19-point performance on Mar. 4. Ogunbowale was said to be celebrating her win when the alleged incident took place at Miami’s E11EVEN Nightclub.

According to ESPN, footage from the nightclub’s security camera seemed to substantiate the man’s claim of having been knocked to the ground by the WNBA star.

“The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information,” said an Unrivaled spokesperson. “We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives.”

There doesn’t seem to be any planned disciplinary action from either Unrivaled or the WNBA against Ogunbowale due to the alleged incident. Though they could simply be waiting for both sides of the story before moving ahead.

“The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information,” the team said in a statement to ESPN. “Further comments will be provided once we have more details.”

Nonetheless, Arike was still able to enjoy the celebrations with her teammates, as she posted a video of herself making sure the music was right for the occasion after her release on Thursday. She and the rest of the Mist players didn’t seem to let the night be clouded by the altercation, and Arike has received an outpouring of support and love from her peers in the league.

Ogunbowale will suit up for her 8th season in the WNBA when the league returns this summer. She and Paige Beuckers will try to take the Dallas Wings over the hump and into the playoffs.