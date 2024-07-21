WNBA Rookies Shine In 2024 All-Star Game Victory Over Team USA

The WNBA rookies made their presence felt in this year’s All-Star Game!

In an exciting display of talent and determination, the WNBA rookies, led by Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, made headlines during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The game, held on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, saw Team WNBA defeat Team USA 117-109 in a thrilling upset.

From the start, the game promised intense competition. The first 20 minutes were closely challenged, but Team WNBA soared ahead in the second half.

WNBA veteran Arike Ogunbowale was the key player in this victory, setting an All-Star scoring record with 34 points and earning the MVP trophy. Ogunbowale’s performance placed her in elite company as the fourth player to win multiple MVP awards, joining legends Lisa Leslie, Maya Moore, and Swin Cash.

This year’s All-Star Game revisited the popular format of pitting Team WNBA against Team USA. Cheryl Miller, coaching Team WNBA, emphasized her squad’s determination. “Our players wanted to ‘beat the brakes’ off Team USA,” and well they did just that. The rookies particularly stood out in this effort, demonstrating their readiness to compete at the highest level.

Angel Reese And Caitlin Clark Play Side By Side As Some Of Team USA’s Toughest Competition

Caitlin Clark set a new rookie assist record for an All-Star Game, dishing out 10 assists. Meanwhile, Angel Reese registered a historic double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first rookie in WNBA All-Star history to achieve this feat since 1999. Despite facing criticism, Reese continues to improve and excel, silencing her doubters with stellar performances.

On the other side, Team USA was led by Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson, who combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Despite their impressive stats, Team USA struggled with 14 turnovers and could not contain Team WNBA’s offensive onslaught.

Luckily for Team USA, Team WNBA will be the best team they face this summer. Team WNBA’s exceptional play has set a high standard, but Team USA remains focused on its goal of winning the gold medal.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game showcased the league's emerging talent and provided a thrilling experience for basketball fans, highlighting the bright future of the sport.