Close
Celebrity

Michelle Beadle Slams Luke Kornet Over Hawks Magic City game

White Sports Journalist Michelle Beadle Slams Luke Kornet For Hatin’ On Atlanta Hawks x Magic City Game

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Luke Kornet Michelle Beadle Atlanta Hawks Magic City
Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM/Rich Storry/Getty Images / Getty

The NBA has multiple storylines in the news cycle now that the season is in its home stretch, and teams are jockeying for playoff position and superlative awards. However, for the past two weeks, there has been no storyline as polarizing and discussed as the Atlanta Hawks theme night collaboration with Magic City. Pundits, players, and social media pontificators have all weighed in following the public statement released by San Antonio Spurs bench player Luke Kornet. BOSSIP previously reported on controversy and the subsequent cancellation of the event that was announced last night (March 9).

Hawks fans who actually live in Atlanta voiced their displeasure that the team folded to the NBA while these talking heads who have zero investment in the city, or fans yap disingenuously about “protecting women and children.”

Current ESPN personality David Dennis Jr. made it plain in a different way.

According to the Toronto Sun, former ESPN host Michelle Beadle, a white woman, is not one of those people—a righteously indignant talking head. Beadle took Kornet to task for his unmelanated meddling during a recent episode of Beadle & Decker.

“As a woman, I am not offended by the idea of Magic Monday,” Beadle said. “I cannot say this enough, Magic City, for anyone who’s been to Atlanta, it’s not just a t—- bar. I feel like that’s sort of the vibes that maybe people are getting.”

She continued:

“Secondly, and more importantly is, thank you, White Knight. We don’t need this. I’ve had enough of men telling us what we can and shouldn’t and what we should want and what we should need and how we should act. No. No, no, these are not trafficked 12-year-olds, OK? We have that and none of those people are being brought forward. This is not that. These are grown-a– women who have a job.“

The fact that people keep trying to insist that the Magic City dancers are being sex trafficked, pimped, and otherwise abused says more about their views of women’s agency than their fake attempts to “protect.”

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party

    Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals

    The New Yorker's Questionable Wunmi Mosaku Illustration And How Mainstream Media Continues To Fail 'Sinners'

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Zimmermann - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    72 Where? Oprah Winfrey Stuns At Paris Fashion Week — Her 5 Best Looks

    MadameNoire
    The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

    A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Cardi B x Nicki Minaj
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  lizsmith23

    Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: ‘She Needs Guidance’

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY House: GRAMMY U Soundstage
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Cardi’s Cameos: Here Are All Of The Celebs Who’ve Blessed Belcalis With Appearances On The Little Miss Drama Tour

    Comment
    Delroy Lindo attends 32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
    2 Items
    Celebrity Interviews  |  lexdirects

    Class Act! Delroy Lindo Reveals First Thoughts After BAFTA Slurs & ‘Claiming The Joy’ Of Oscars Night ‘No Matter What’

    Comment
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close