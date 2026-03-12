Close
Celebrity

Dwight Howard Has 'Never Done Coke In His Life' Amid Allegations

Dwight Howard Says He’s ‘Never Done Coke In His Life’ Following Estranged Wife’s Allegations: ‘Y’all Will Believe Everything Y’all See On The Internet’

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Howard denies ever using cocaine, calls allegations 'hate & slander'
  • Wife Amber claims Howard has substance abuse issues, CPS involved
  • Howard's family members offer conflicting accounts, some support Amber

Dwight Howard is pushing back against claims that he has a substance abuse issue after his wife, Amber Howard — also known as Amy Luciani — shared a tearful video suggesting the former NBA star had been abusing cocaine.

40th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The former Los Angeles Laker took to social media to address the allegations, flatly denying he’s ever used cocaine in a post on Snapchat.

“Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol,” Howard wrote in the message.

In another clip he shared to the social media platform, Howard shruged off the criticism aimed at him. Posting a selfie-style video and several laughing emojis, he wrote in the caption:

“Me reading the hate & slander in the comments.”

This response from the former baller came after Luciani’s video quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and sparking heated discussion on social media. Not long after the video was posted, Howard filed for divorce.

Conversations about the couple reached their peak after Luciani posted a video in which she got emotional while describing what she claimed were ongoing problems at home. In the clip, she suggested Howard’s behavior, including alleged drug use, was causing serious turmoil in their household.

Luciani went on to allege that Child Protective Services had been called to their home several times over the past few months. She also claimed she had tried to get help for Howard before speaking publicly about the situation.

At one point in the video, Amber held up a bag containing a white substance, implying it was related to the issues she was describing at home.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Now that the situation has gone so viral, it’s prompted responses from other members of Howard’s family. His 17-year-old son, Braylon Howard, spoke about the situation in a video he posted online.

“My Mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I’m crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me?” Braylon, whom Howard shares with reality TV personality Royce Reed, said. “I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y’all, man. My mama did too, especially. But, it gets to a point… You gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older.”

Reed also addressed the allegations against Howard in her own post, seemingly siding with Amber. She said that she had raised concerns about Howard in the past, but felt people dismissed what she was saying.

“It’s always been about the kids,” Reed said in her own video. “You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it’s always been about the damn kids.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Divorce Dwight Howard News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    50 Cent

    50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Montoya Perry

    'The S— We Had To Do To Get Home Is Crazy' — Woman Accused Of Dragging Uber Driver To Death Before Posting Chilling Message Online

    MadameNoire
    Person, hands and neck with spray for perfume, hygiene or cosmetics on a pink studio background. Closeup, model or fragrance with liquid mist, product or cologne for body essence, skincare or beauty

    Smell So Good: Perfumes That Smell Expensive (Even If They're Not)

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images

    Donald Glover Movies & TV Shows: The Roles That Defined His Career

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Houston Rodeo darlins 2026
    28 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Heapin’ Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Kids Were Allegedly Home During Shooting, Accused Shooter Could Face Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

    Comment
    Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Dwight Howard’s Son Speaks On Amy Luciani’s Cocaine Addiction Allegations—‘I’ve Been Known’

    Comment
    2005 BET Awards - Show
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    If You Say So, Mane: Terrence Howard Claims He Had A ‘Chance’ To Date Beyoncé But Pursued ‘The Other Member Of Destiny’s Child’ Instead

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-PREMIERE
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Pure Comedy: Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama, Says Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe ‘Got Angrier’ The More He Gloated

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close