Meagan Good Says She & Her Hubby Jonathan Majors Want To Kang & Coretta Complete Their Family With Children

Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awa / Getty – Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024.

Meagan Good is ready to Kang and Coretta complete her family with her husband, Jonathan Majors. During a March 11 appearance on For The Fellas, a special episode celebrating Women’s History Month on BET, the actress spoke candidly about love, partnership, and her hopes for motherhood.



Meagan Good believes Jonathan Majors would be “an incredible father” to their children someday.

In conversation with host Brian McIntosh alongside actress KJ Smith-Black and comedian Pretty Vee, Good shared just how certain she feels about the life she’s building with Majors and how she’s ready to “strap a baby” to her chest with the Love Craft Country star.

“I just know that it’s who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Good beamed during the episode. “I know that this man is an incredible father already, but will be an incredible father to our children. He’s just who I want to do life with. He just makes me so happy.”

Majors already has one daughter from a previous relationship, but Good would be a first-time mother when the couple eventually welcomes a child (or two). The actress explained that even during the most chaotic moments in her life, Majors has a calming presence that makes her feel supported and secure.

Now that she’s accomplished much of what she set out to do professionally in Hollywood, she says stepping into motherhood feels like the next meaningful chapter.

“Everything that I want to do are things that I think I would do much better as a mother,” she continued. “I just want to strap a baby to his chest, strap a baby to my chest,” noting how she would love to travel and film and direct movies with her partner as a family someday.

KJ Smith-Black gave Good her flowers in a teary moment of sisterhood.

The conversation also turned into a heartfelt moment of sisterhood when Smith-Black praised Good for reminding women that aging is something to embrace — and that motherhood doesn’t come with an expiration date. Smith-Black herself welcomed her first child at 40 in 2025.

“Ladies, we can get pregnant in our 40s, like sound the alarm,” Smith-Black said.

“And I need to hear that,” Good said before tearing up.

“You’re going to do it,” Smith-Black added, holding Good’s hand.

Pretty Vee then encouraged both women to keep believing in the dreams they hope to build, creating a touching moment of encouragement and support on set.

Good and Majors first began dating in May 2023 and got married in March 2025.

The couple sparked pregnancy rumors in 2025.

This also isn’t the first time the actress has spoken openly about wanting children. In 2025, she sparked pregnancy speculation after sharing her excitement about motherhood during Lifetime’s Summer Soirée.

“I definitely am ready to have kids now,” she told the outlet at the time, as previously reported. Good confirmed that “two” children would be ideal for their dream family. And they’ve already got a bustling house, as she humorously noted, “We got four dogs already. So, we got four Belgian Malinois, and they are the hyperest dogs of life, but the house is very safe.”

That same year, Majors playfully sparked pregnancy rumors on the internet during an Instagram Live session from the gym when he jokingly zoomed in on Good’s stomach.

“Her belly does look thick! Who knows if she’s pregnant? I can’t call it!” he said.

Even with all her acting experience, Good couldn’t hide her surprise at the unexpected moment. She didn’t confirm or deny whether a baby might be on the way, but the playful exchange quickly sent fans into speculation mode online, before it became clear that the couple was only joking around.

For now, one thing is clear: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are deeply in love and excited about the future.

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