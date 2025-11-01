Celebrity

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, and More Couples Costumes

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples Costumes

Celebrity couples popped out to show their love in adorable Halloween costumes this year.

Published on November 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Celebrities have taken Halloween to the next level in the past few years with full productions via social media, and these famous couples were no exception this year.

For their inaugural “Honorween” function, Meagan Good and her actor hubby Jonathan Majors recreated Michael Jackson’s iconic “Remember The Time” video with full-on Egyptian royalty chic. The fun didn’t stop there for the newly married pair, they later donned coordinating Blade and Storm costumes for their party in West Hollywood.

Too cute! Good and Majors have been consistently promoting their fitness and wellness line, Honor Culture, since last year but there’s still no real word on what exactly it is. However, their party seemed to signify a launch of some sort.

Love Island Season 6 winners, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, went deep into their special effects bag for a throwback to the 1997 Batman and Robin film as Mr. Freeze and Ms. B Haven. Their intricate costumes had many online fans saying that they, undoubtedly, won Halloween. Serena’s homage to Vivica A. Fox, who portrayed Ms. B Haven in the film, was spot on in her solo pictures, too.

Season 7 fan favorites, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, also hopped in on the cute couple costume trend, paying homage to Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s iconic “Dilemma” video. Honestly, the resemblance is uncanny.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts are always ready for a Halloween moment. The pair gave the internet two costumes this year that drew on cultural moments for a funny recreation. Betts took on Kendrick Lamar while Niecy channelled Serena Williams for a remake of their iconic Super Bowl LIX Halftime moment.

And for a real kiki, The Betts channeled Papoose and his boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields for a hilarious couple’s costume. The photos drew praise from both Pap and Claressa, with them each commenting under the post.

“Had to look twice… I thought this was really us for a second…,” Papoose commented.

“Hahahahhaah Im talking about killed it! The GWOAT CHAIN IS SENDING ME,” said Shields.  

We’re definitely here for all the love and fun this Halloween season!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Coupled Up For Your Viewing Pleasure Halloween Jonathan Majors Meagan Good Newsletter Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Serena Page

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Cam’ron Had 'Cheeks' On The Brain??? CNN’s Abby Phillip Breaks Silence On Their Wildly Awkward Interview

MadameNoire
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "Rebel Ridge"

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship—’Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Dior Homme - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

A$AP Rocky Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors After Referring To Himself As Rihanna’s ‘Loving Husband’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close