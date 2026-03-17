Close
Celebrity

Zendaya Says 'Many People' Have Been Fooled By AI Wedding Photos

Zendaya Says ‘Many People’ Were Fooled By AI Wedding Pics With Tom Holland, Shares ‘Real Footage’ From Their Super Secret Nuptials

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Zendaya denies being married to Tom Holland, despite reports and AI-generated photos circulating online.
  • People in Zendaya's life have been tricked by the AI images, believing they were real and getting upset about not being invited.
  • Zendaya jokingly confirms the wedding by showing a 'wedding band' during a public event, but it's unclear if this is real.

Zendaya is finally ready to clear up any confusion about her wedding to Tom Holland.

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

In the weeks since Law Roach revealed Zendaya and Holland are already married, fans have gone crazy trying to catch any sort of glimpse at the big day. Some of those fans have even created AI images of the pair, which are so realistic, they’ve tricked people in Zendaya’s own life.

The actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote her upcoming film, The Drama—which is, coincidentally, all about a wedding.

During her interview, Z did her best to “clear the confusion” about her and Holland allegedly tying the knot, joking that she “hasn’t seen any of that” when host Jimmy Kimmel brought up that marriage speculation has social media users going “berserk.”

Kimmel went on to mention the “very realistic” A.I.-generated photos of the ceremony circulating online, which is when Zendaya admitted that multiple people in the real world have been tricked by them.

“Many people have been fooled by them while I was just out and about in real life,” she said, adding that they’d gush over how “gorgeous” the ceremony was. The actress went on to say that “real people” she knows fell for the images and were “mad” about not being invited.

The Euphoria star attempted to “clear [up] the confusion” by sharing a clip from her and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movie, The Drama, with Holland’s head “crudely pasted” over her co-star.

“That was real footage,” Zendaya joked. “That was real, I was there.”

Since Zendaya’s longtime stylist said earlier this month that she and Holland had already tied the knot, the speculation about their wedding has only gotten more and more serious.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach told Access Hollywood when asked about the couple’s nuptials during a red carpet interview at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards. “You missed it.”

The Dune star seemed to confirm her relationship status during a playful moment at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards last week, giving fans a little hint during a moment onstage with host Marsai Martin.

The Black-ish actress teased that Zendaya “didn’t play about her personal life,” before asking her to “just give a little nod or signal” about when she should send a wedding gift, clearly alluding to rumors that Zendaya and her longtime love, Tom Holland, secretly got married.

Rather than answering the question directly, Zendaya reacted in the sweetest way possible: she lifted her hands up to hide her face and flashed what appeared to be a gold wedding band, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

According to reports from People, a source also claims Zendaya was overheard accepting congratulations from other guests throughout the event.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Coupled Up News Newsletter tom holland Wedding Zendaya

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball

    Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime At The Apollo' Co-Host, Dies At 74

    Hip-Hop Wired
    98th Oscars - Arrivals

    Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name

    MadameNoire

    Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    On the Set of "The Color Purple"

    They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    98th Oscars - Press Room
    13:46
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘The Black Watch’ Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards

    Comment
    Jack Harlow attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
    5 Items
    New Music  |  lexdirects

    Aijuswanaspeaktothemanager! Bafflingly ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow Gets ‘D’Anglo’ Dragged To ‘Ol’ Dirty Alabaster’ Abyss For ‘Neocolonial Soul Album’

    Comment
    12 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

    Comment
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Teyana Taylor Claps Back At Critics Claiming She Was ‘Doing Too Much’ At The Oscars: ‘The World Holds So Much Misery’

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards?

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close