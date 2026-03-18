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'The Chi' Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

‘The Chi’ Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Final Season Of Lena Waithe’s Windy City Show

The Chi just dropped an exclusive first look at the eighth and final season. Read more and check out the first look photos inside. 

Published on March 18, 2026
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The Chi
Source: Sandy Morris / Paramount+

Chicago’s South Side is about to say goodbye for good. Paramount+ just dropped an exclusive first look at the eighth and final season of Lena Waithe’s Windy City show.

The Chi’s longtime fans of the series should get excited for what’s to come. Production on this last chapter began in January, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. As the series enters its final season, it promises the coldest winter yet for the neighborhood fans have come to know and love. With life-or-death decisions forcing characters to confront their pasts, legacies, and each other, Paramount’s press release paints the season as the most emotionally charged, blending conflict, joy, and pain into a story fans will soon forget.

The upcoming season will continue to follow the lives of the ensemble cast, including actors Jacob Latimore, Burgundy Baker, Luke James, Sharon Brown, Jr, Hannaha Hall, and Jason Weaver.

The Chi
Source: Sandy Morris / Paramount+

Behind the camera, Lena Waithe continues to steer the ship as creator and executive producer under her Hillman Grad banner. The season also boasts an impressive executive producing team, including co-showrunners Justin Hillian (Hillianaire Productions) and Jewel Coronel (Uncut Gems), as well as Academy Award and Emmy-winner Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Naomi Funabashi, and Rishi Rajani. Director James Rogers III also joins as executive producer, while Deondray and Quincy LeNear Gossfield return to direct multiple episodes and have been elevated to Co-Executive Producers. Produced by 20th Television, the show has consistently drawn praise for its realistic portrayal of life in Chicago and its ability to balance social commentary with gripping drama.

The Chi
Source: Sandy Morris / Paramount+

All previous seasons of The Chi are available to stream on Paramount+ via the Premium Plan, so now is the perfect time to catch up before the series finale. Fans can expect an emotional ride that honors the characters and the stories that have made The Chi a cultural touchstone.

RELATED: The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

SEE ALSO

‘The Chi’ Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Final Season Of Lena Waithe’s Windy City Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

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