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Fresno Jury Awards Black Employees $15 Million Over Racism

Prejudice Pay Out: Fresno Jury Awards Black Employee $15M Over Racist Abuse At Workplace

Published on March 23, 2026
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A Fresno, Calif., jury delivered a rare moment of accountability, but even that victory feels exhausting when you look at what it took to get there—and how hard the system worked to avoid it.

As reported by The Fresno Bee, a jury awarded more than $15 million to La-Kebbia “Kiki” Wilson, a Black city employee who endured years of racism and retaliation inside Fresno’s code enforcement department. Her co-plaintiff, Charles Smith, was also awarded damages after supporting her claims.

Wilson’s experience paints a familiar and frustrating picture: a workplace where racist language was allegedly used openly, complaints were minimized, and the person harmed ended up under scrutiny instead of the person accused. According to testimony, a supervisor allegedly referred to Wilson using racist slurs and degrading language, yet an internal investigation failed to substantiate those claims. Meanwhile, Wilson was disciplined for reacting emotionally after learning what had been said about her.

That contrast—punishing the victim while protecting the institution—is exactly what makes cases like this feel less like justice and more like damage control. Her attorney argued the city’s actions “defied logic,” noting that profanity from a Black woman triggered consequences, while alleged racism did not.

Even more telling is how long it took. The city fought the case for over seven years before a jury finally sided with Wilson. Seven years of legal battles just to have a group of jurors affirm what she had been saying all along. And even now, officials are signaling a possible appeal, raising the likelihood that accountability could be delayed—or diluted—yet again.

City leaders have already begun shifting focus to budgets and liability, a move that often happens in these cases. The conversation quickly turns from harm and responsibility to financial impact, as if the real problem is the cost of justice rather than the behavior that made it necessary.

Wilson herself made it clear this was never about money, it was about exposure. But that’s the uncomfortable truth: in a system that consistently fails to protect people from institutional abuse, financial penalties are often the only language that forces acknowledgment.

And even then, it comes late, incomplete, and after years of being ignored.

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